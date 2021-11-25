Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is also getting amazing Black Friday discounts

You will find tons of Android tablets in the market, but if you really want a tool and not just a larger canvas to consume content, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 may be a great choice for you.

The Galaxy Tab S7 was launched more than a year ago, but it is still one of the best Android tablets in the market, and it get’s even better when you can get one for less. For instance, if you head over to Amazon.com, you will find that this 11-inch tablet is currently receiving a 29 percent discount, which means that you can purchase one for $498. This tablet comes with 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM and an Octa-core processor, Wi-Fi support, S Pen support, fast USB-C charging, a dual-camera setup with a primary 13MP shooter, and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP selfie camera, and $201.99 savings.

This may be one of the best choices to consume content, thanks to its large edge-to-edge display, a TFT LCD screen, and AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos that will make you enjoy your favorite movies or series even more. If you feel like drawing, taking notes, you can use its redesigned S Pen that comes included with purchase. The new stylus features improved 9ms latency, and it will also help you control presentations if you’re still in school or you have an important presentation at work.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

And if you want more power, you can also consider going for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus that features a 12.4-inch display. It currently sells for $699 after a $150.99 discount that translates to 18 percent savings. It features the same RAM and storage options as the vanilla variant, which also means you get S Pen support. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is also on sale, as you can get one for $430 after a $100 discount.