Today’s deals include several options for Android tablets, in case you are looking for one. We start with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. This Android tablet comes with a 10.5-inch display, 256GB storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s usually found for $730, but right now, it has a $100 discount. However, if you want LTC connectivity, you can get it for $730, with $182.50 in savings. Unfortunately, this model only comes with 128GB in storage.

The Google Pixel Slate is also on sale. This tablet is usually found for $799, but right now it can be yours for just $455.08. In other words, you can save $344 upon purchase. This device comes with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, an Intel Core m3 processor and a 12.3-inch screen.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is also on sale. However, this deal is only good through today as part of the Gold Box Deals of the day. The device is being sold for $50, that’s $30 off its regular price, well, if you what the 16GB storage option. If you want 32GB in storage space, it will cost you $70, which lets you save $40 off its regular $110 price tag.

