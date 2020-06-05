Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite was launched in the U.S.A. on April 16. The tablet is a watered-down version of the Galaxy Tab S6 and it costs a few hundred dollars less. It retains the sleek form factor of its pricier sibling and also comes with the S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been teased to launch in India soon. Samsung took it to Twitter to post a teaser video for the launch of its next tablet in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite key specifications