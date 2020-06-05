Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite was launched in the U.S.A. on April 16. The tablet is a watered-down version of the Galaxy Tab S6 and it costs a few hundred dollars less. It retains the sleek form factor of its pricier sibling and also comes with the S Pen.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been teased to launch in India soon. Samsung took it to Twitter to post a teaser video for the launch of its next tablet in the country.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite key specifications
- 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000×1200 pixels) display
- Octa-core processor (4x 2.3GHz cores + 4x 1.7GHz cores)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)
- 8MP (f/1.9) rear camera
- 5MP (f/2.0) front camera
- 7,040mAh battery
- Colors – Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose