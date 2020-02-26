Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Android tablet back in July last year, but at a starting price of $650, it is not exactly the most affordable option out there. Samsung is now apparently working on a toned-down version of its flagship tablet, and it might debut as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

A Samsung device carrying the model number SM-P615 has received the mandatory Bluetooth SIG certification earlier today. The database clearly mentions the name “Galaxy Tab S6 Lite” and also lists support for Bluetooth 5.0 standard.

Moreover, a Samsung device with the same model number was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The Geekbench listing reveals Exynos 9611 SoC packed inside the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite alongside 4GB of RAM. However, other hardware details or an official launch date remain unknown.

Source: Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG