Samsung is prepping to launch another tablet in the market. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications have appeared online. It is anticipated to be a budget-friendly edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 from last year. Here are all the leaked specifications in a nutshell.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite rumored specifications

10.1-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) TFT display

Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

7mm thick; Weight:467g

Android 10 with OneUI 2.1

4G LTE (Optional), WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C

7,040mAh battery

The Samsung tablet is said to be compatible with S Pen. There is no official confirmation on the specifications or the pricing and availability of the tablet.

Source: WinFuture