Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Up next
Author
Tags

Samsung is prepping to launch another tablet in the market. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications have appeared online. It is anticipated to be a budget-friendly edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 from last year. Here are all the leaked specifications in a nutshell.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite rumored specifications

  • 10.1-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) TFT display
  • Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
  • 8MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 7mm thick; Weight:467g
  • Android 10 with OneUI 2.1
  • 4G LTE (Optional), WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C
  • 7,040mAh battery

The Samsung tablet is said to be compatible with S Pen. There is no official confirmation on the specifications or the pricing and availability of the tablet.

Source: WinFuture

You May Also Like

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air, Galaxy A90 and more devices on sale today

Today’s deals include the 10.5-inch iPad Air, Samsung’s 5G Galaxy A90 and some more interesting products from B&H and Amazon
Galaxy S20 models

Pocketnow Daily: Why People HATE Exynos On Samsung Galaxy Phones?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the petition against Exynos procesors in Samsung Galaxy phones, leaks of the OnePlus 8 Pro and more
HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Android smartphones with the most RAM in the market – March 2020

We have made a list with the best Android smartphones in the market that include the most significant amount of RAM available right now