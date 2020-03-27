Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung is prepping to launch another tablet in the market. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications have appeared online. It is anticipated to be a budget-friendly edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 from last year. Here are all the leaked specifications in a nutshell.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite rumored specifications

  • 10.1-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) TFT display
  • Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
  • 8MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 7mm thick; Weight:467g
  • Android 10 with OneUI 2.1
  • 4G LTE (Optional), WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C
  • 7,040mAh battery

The Samsung tablet is said to be compatible with S Pen. There is no official confirmation on the specifications or the pricing and availability of the tablet.

Source: WinFuture

