Samsung is prepping to launch another tablet in the market. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications have appeared online. It is anticipated to be a budget-friendly edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 from last year. Here are all the leaked specifications in a nutshell.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite rumored specifications
- 10.1-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) TFT display
- Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 7mm thick; Weight:467g
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.1
- 4G LTE (Optional), WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C
- 7,040mAh battery
The Samsung tablet is said to be compatible with S Pen. There is no official confirmation on the specifications or the pricing and availability of the tablet.
