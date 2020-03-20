Author
We’ve spotted the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite online at the end of last month, with an initial press render leak following shortly.

Thanks to Evan Blass, we can get a closer look at the upcoming tablet, complete with sizable bezels, a single camera on the back, and an S-Pen.

While Geekbench listings can be easily manipulated, the tablet that was subject to said listing was powered by the Exynos 9611 chip, complete with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab S6 from last summer was launched at a price point of $650, which makes us expect a more modest price tag for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

