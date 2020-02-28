Up next
After Pocketnow spotted the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on both Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG, we’re now getting a confirmation in the shape of a leaked press render. It is allegedly our first look at the upcoming tablet powered by the Exynos 9611 chip.

The first thing you’ll immediately spot is the S-Pen, with which the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will likely ship. Other notable specs for this slate could include modest, mid-range internals, like 4GB of RAM and possibly 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It will also likely ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.1.

With Bluetooth certification already bagged, and with the addition of these renders surfacing, we believe that a launch is just around the corner.

Source: AndroidHeadlines

Samsung Galaxy S20 sales down 50% compared to the Galaxy S10

The newly announced Galaxy S20 series of smartphones is reportedly performing worse than the predecessor Galaxy S10, according to reports.

There will be not one, but two Black Shark 3 models

According to company CEO Lei Jun, there will be two versions of the device: the Black Shark 3 Pro and the Black Shark 3 Vanilla.

The EU wants to bring back removable batteries

A set of leaked documents suggests that the EU is working on legislature to force all smartphone manufacturers to make batteries removable.