After Pocketnow spotted the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on both Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG, we’re now getting a confirmation in the shape of a leaked press render. It is allegedly our first look at the upcoming tablet powered by the Exynos 9611 chip.

The first thing you’ll immediately spot is the S-Pen, with which the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will likely ship. Other notable specs for this slate could include modest, mid-range internals, like 4GB of RAM and possibly 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It will also likely ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.1.

With Bluetooth certification already bagged, and with the addition of these renders surfacing, we believe that a launch is just around the corner.

Source: AndroidHeadlines