Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Up next
Author
Tags

After the specs surfaced last week, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has now been listed on B&H. The device’s status is “coming soon” and it is listed for $349.99 for the WiFi-only version.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is likely to feature a 10.1-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) TFT display. It is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. The tablet will come with 4GB RAM, 46GB/128GB of internal storage with expandable memory up to 400GB.

The upcoming Samsung tab is said to sport 8MP and 5MP rear and front cameras respectively. It will pack a 7,040mAh battery and run Android 10 with OneUI 2.1 on top.

Source: B&H

You May Also Like
Redmi K30 Pro design

Here’s how much the Redmi K30 Pro will cost

The phone will be launched tomorrow.

Samsung brings Galaxy S20’s camera features to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10

The update also brings the Quick Share feature for file transfer, alongside the Gallery app’s new Clean View and Quick Crop tools to Galaxy S10 and Note 10.
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

HUAWEI P40 Pro is DxOMark’s new champion of smartphone photography

HUAWEI P40 Pro’s camera hardware is the best in the smartphone business,…