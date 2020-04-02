Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Up next
Author
Tags

After the specs surfaced last week, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has now been listed on B&H. The device’s status is “coming soon” and it is listed for $349.99 for the WiFi-only version.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is likely to feature a 10.1-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) TFT display. It is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. The tablet will come with 4GB RAM, 46GB/128GB of internal storage with expandable memory up to 400GB.

The upcoming Samsung tab is said to sport 8MP and 5MP rear and front cameras respectively. It will pack a 7,040mAh battery and run Android 10 with OneUI 2.1 on top.

Source: B&H

You May Also Like
Here is an HONOR 30S vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specs comparison

HONOR 30S vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specs comparison

Here is an HONOR 30S vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specs comparison

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A 8.4 flaunts a metallic build and brings LTE support

The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is a big improvement when it comes to aesthetics, but it is still stuck on Android Pie and has a smaller battery than its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 with AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery launched

The price hasn’t been announced yet.