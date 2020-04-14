Up next
We have seen Samsung’s support pages and the pricing of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in previous leaks or rumors. However, this time we get information directly from one of Samsung’s websites, where we can see all the information we need about this upcoming device.

Samsung’s Indonesian website has just given us all the information we need about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The web page starts by telling is to “Change the way we note,” with this 10.4-inch display. It also includes a slim and light build, and it’s powered by One UI 2 on Android, and yes, you also get an S Pen in the box.

Inside this new Tab S6 Lite, we find 64 and 128GB storage options, which you can expand up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. You also get 4GB and a 7,040mAh battery that can give you up to 13 hours f playback, a CPU with 2.3 or 1.7GHz, and a rear camera with an 8MP sensor. It also comes with a wide variety of color options that include Oxford Gray, Agora Blue, and Chiffon Pink. It’s supposed to arrive with a €379 price tag in Europe in the Wi-Fi only variant, while the LTE model could cost around €439. To check out every single detail and more, go to Samsung’s Indonesian website by following this link.

