Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite was launched in the U.S.A. on April 16. The tablet is a watered-down version of the Galaxy Tab S6 and it costs a few hundred dollars less. Now, it has been made official in India.

The tablet comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000×1200 pixels) display and it is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via dedicated microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite key specifications

10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000×1200 pixels) display

Octa-core Exynos 9611 processor (4x 2.3GHz cores + 4x 1.7GHz cores)

4GB RAM

64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

8MP (f/1.9) rear camera

5MP (f/2.0) front camera

7,040mAh battery

Colors – Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite price in India

The Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 27,999, while the LTE model will be sold for Rs 31,999. Customers can pre-book Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starting today till June 16 on Samsung.com. Those who pre-book the device will be eligible to redeem either Galaxy Buds+ (worth Rs 11,900) at Rs 2999 or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover (worth Rs 4999) at Rs 2,500.