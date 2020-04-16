Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has lately been popping up in both official and third-party listings. Well, the hide-and-seek ends now. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has finally been launched by Samsung as a watered-down version of the Galaxy Tab S6 and it costs a few hundred dollars less.

Talking about design, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite retains the sleek form factor of its pricier sibling and also comes with the S Pen. However, it packs a TFT display instead of the Super AMOLED panel on the Galaxy Tab S6.

On the plus side though, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 3.5mm headphone jack and also features AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of Samsung’s new tablet:

10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000×1200 pixels) display

Octa-core processor (4x 2.3GHz cores + 4x 1.7GHz cores)

4GB RAM

64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

8MP (f/1.9) rear camera

5MP (f/2.0) front camera

7,040mAh battery

Colors – Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite costs $349.99 and will go on sale at some point in Q2 2020. Not much is known about market availability, but Samsung’s latest Android tablet will try to grab a pie of the tablet market that is dominated by Apple’s iPad lineup.

Source: Samsung