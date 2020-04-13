Samsung’s watered-down version of the high-end Galaxy Tab S6 tablet is said to debut soon as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. After being listed for sale by B&H even before an official launch, the Galaxy Tab S6 has now again been sighted on another retailer’s website in the UK.

Argos has listed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at £339 (~$424) in two colours – Angora Blue and Oxford Grey. It appears that Samsung’s mid-range tablet will come in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that will be expandable up to 1TB.

Listed below are the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s specifications according to the Argos listing:

10.4-inch OLED display

Octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC

4GB of RAM

64GB internal storage

8MP rear camera

5MP front camera

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will boot Android 10 with the One UI skin on top, and will also come bundled with the S Pen stylus. But so far, Samsung is yet to officially announce the tablet or reveal anything about its release. However, the retail listing is a clear sign that an official launch is around the corner.

Source: Argos