Up next
Author
Tags

Samsung’s watered-down version of the high-end Galaxy Tab S6 tablet is said to debut soon as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. After being listed for sale by B&H even before an official launch, the Galaxy Tab S6 has now again been sighted on another retailer’s website in the UK.

Argos has listed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at £339 (~$424) in two colours – Angora Blue and Oxford Grey. It appears that Samsung’s mid-range tablet will come in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that will be expandable up to 1TB.

Listed below are the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s specifications according to the Argos listing:

  • 10.4-inch OLED display
  • Octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • 8MP rear camera
  • 5MP front camera

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will boot Android 10 with the One UI skin on top, and will also come bundled with the S Pen stylus. But so far, Samsung is yet to officially announce the tablet or reveal anything about its release. However, the retail listing is a clear sign that an official launch is around the corner.

Source: Argos

You May Also Like

LG could present a new series on May 15 to replace its G lineup

We heard rumors that LG wants to replace its LG G series with a new premium series, and it seems that we already have a date for that to happen
Nubia Red Magic 5G

You can now buy the Nubia Red Magic 5G for $579

It is being made available in two variants globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t affect the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Note 20

The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Note 20 seem to be still scheduled for August despite the COVID-19 pandemic