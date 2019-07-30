Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Watch Active2 before the Note10

Looks like Samsung doesn’t want to share the Note10‘s spotlight with anything else, like a tablet or a watch, as the Korean company has decided to announce the Galaxy Tab S6 tomorrow, July 31, 2019, and the Galaxy Watch Active2 on August 5, two days before the Note10 event. The information was made public by the manufacturer itself, via the video you see below embedded for your viewing pleasure.

It doesn’t mention the two devices by name, but it’s pretty clear what we’re looking at. You can also spot the carved out part on the back of the tablet where the S-Pen will be housed. There are other details if you pay close attention to the clip, like the dual cameras we’ve heard about in recent rumors, and the watch’s flickering heart-rate sensor could hint at the rumored ECG capabilities, though that will only come later, as per recent chatter.