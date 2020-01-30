Author
Tags

Samsung has launched a 5G-ready version of the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet – the unsurprisingly named Galaxy Tab S6 5G. The flagship tablet with 5G support is currently limited to Samsung’s home market and is now available in South Korea starting today.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is priced at KRW 999,900 (roughly $850) and offers the same internal hardware as the vanilla Galaxy Tab S6. Samsung is also throwing in freebies that include Samsung’s 32-inch curved monitor, wireless power bank, cover keyboard, and YouTube Premium subscription.

Listed below are the hardware details for specification nerds:

  • 10.5-inch WQXGA (1600X2560 pixel) Super AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB)
  • 7,040mAh battery
  • 13-megapixel main camera + 5-megapixel depth sensor
  • 8-megapixel selfie snapper
  • AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos quad speakers
  • S Pen with magnetic charging support

Source: Samsung Korea

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Kuo: Apple’s 2020 Plans are CRAZY AGRESSIVE?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the products we can expect from Apple in the first half of 2020, the new OPPO Find X2 and more
Android 11 emojis

Android 11 will include Polar bear, Ninja, and 60 more emojis

The Emoji 13.0 included Emoji 13.0 62 new characters, and 55 skin tone and gender variants. There is also an emoji for smiline-when-you-are-dead-inside.
  • Bruce
  • 30 January 2020
  • 07:00EST

These could be the first live photos of the Poco X2

We have what could be the first leaked real images of the upcoming Poco X2 that’s scheduled to arrive on February 4th