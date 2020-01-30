Samsung has launched a 5G-ready version of the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet – the unsurprisingly named Galaxy Tab S6 5G. The flagship tablet with 5G support is currently limited to Samsung’s home market and is now available in South Korea starting today.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is priced at KRW 999,900 (roughly $850) and offers the same internal hardware as the vanilla Galaxy Tab S6. Samsung is also throwing in freebies that include Samsung’s 32-inch curved monitor, wireless power bank, cover keyboard, and YouTube Premium subscription.

Listed below are the hardware details for specification nerds:

10.5-inch WQXGA (1600X2560 pixel) Super AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB)

7,040mAh battery

13-megapixel main camera + 5-megapixel depth sensor

8-megapixel selfie snapper

AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos quad speakers

S Pen with magnetic charging support

Source: Samsung Korea