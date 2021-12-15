Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 announced, Europe gets it this month, US only next year

Samsung today announced the latest Galaxy Tab A8. The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a large display and a powerful chipset that delivers an overall great performance in a slim and lightweight form factor. Samsung says that the new tablet is excellent for learning, entertainment, connecting, and a lot more in the press release.

The Galaxy Tab A8 will measure 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9 mm, weighing 508 grams. There is a single 8MP camera with Autofocus on the back, while the front hosts a 5MP selfie shooter that’s excellent for conference calls and lessons.

The Tab A8 comes with a large 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200 TFT display with slim bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. As a result of the large display, Samsung claims to have an 80% screen-to-body ratio, which provides a more immersive experience while watching movies or playing games. When it comes to power and performance, it’s powered by an unknown Octa-Core 2GHz processor. Depending on which model you go for, there are 3/32GB, 4/64GB, and 4/128GB variants available, but as always, some of these may be market dependant. All variants also have a microSD card slot to expand storage up to 1TB.

The tablet has built-in parental controls and interactive educational content to make it easy for children and parents to create a safe learning environment. The device is also very easy to set up and go, take it anywhere due to the lightweight and simple design. The Galaxy Tab A8 also supports multi-active windows, pop-up windows, and dag & split features to make multitasking easier and more seamless. The device will also support Face Recognition for unlocking.

The battery is 7,040 mAh, and it supports 15W adaptive fast charging, but it’s worth noting that the 15W fast charger is sold separately. As for connectivity, the device has an LTE variant that will be market dependant, and it supports Wi-Fi 5, and it has Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Availability and Colors

As for availability, the Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in Gray, Silver, and Ping Gold color variants. The Galaxy Tab A8 will be sold in Europe from late December, and it will be available in the US in January 2022.