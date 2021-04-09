Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite evan blass voice
Image: Evan Blass / Voice

Recently, alleged marketing material of a budget Samsung tablet – the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – was leaked. Later, more renders and specifications of the device also appeared online. Now, the support pages of the budget tablet have gone live for markets like Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Russia, and more. It suggests that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will go on sale in the European markets soon. (via)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is said to feature an 8.4-inch display. Since it is a budget device, we are likely to get an LCD display and an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T SoC. It is an octa-core processor that includes two clusters of Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. Further, the graphics are handled by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It could be paired with 3GB of RAM. However, we don’t know the storage variants it will come in.

It is tipped to pack a 5,100mAh battery. The tablet is likely to have a flash-less camera on its back. It is reported to sport a slim metallic build. As per the leaked renders, it will come with fairly thick bezels on all sides. Plus, the front camera will sit at the top when the device is held in portrait orientation. This would be different from the Galaxy Tab S7 (Review) on which the camera is positioned for a landscape-first approach.

It doesn’t look like the company will offer a fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Therefore, users are likely to have to rely on password/pattern lock or face unlock. It is also not likely for the device to be fitted with any stereo speakers with AKG tuning. It could be launched soon.




I've been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I've worked with Digit, one of India's largest tech publications. As of now, I'm working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech.

