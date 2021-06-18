Samsung introduced the new, affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite back in May, and it’s now available. The tablet has entry-level specifications and it comes with a large 8.7-inch display and great multimedia features.

To give you a quick recap, the device weighs only 366 grams, so it’s light enough to carry it around. It comes with a 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) display. The new Tab is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Luckily, the tablet has expandable storage up to 1TB, via a microSD card slot.

On the back, there’s an 8MP camera, while the selfie shooter on the front allows you to take pictures and do video calls, thanks to a 2MP fixed-focus sensor. When it comes to software, the device is running Android 11 out-of-the-box. As for connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

As for multimedia and entertainment, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with dual AKG-tuned stereo speakers, complete with Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with a 5100 mAh battery, however, sadly Samsung hasn’t included the 15W charger in the box, so you will have to pick one up, if you don’t have one laying around already.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available starting today at just $159. It’s available in two color options; in Gray and Silver. You can pick up the device from Samsung.com, other major retailers. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (LTE model) will be available from major carriers in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a new, affordable tablet that focuses on productivity thanks to the 8.7-inch display and AKG-tuned speakers. It provides a great on-the-go entertainment. It’s available at just $159. View at Samsung View at Amazon