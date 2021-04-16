Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Renders and specifications of the former have already leaked online. The latter has also been spotted on various certification sites and databases, which has revealed some of the key specifications. Moreover, its support pages recently went live for markets like Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Russia, and more. Now, another render of the device has appeared online.

The latest development comes from renowned tipster Evan Blass who took to Twitter to post the render of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The budget tablet is said to feature an 8.4-inch display. It could have an LCD display and an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The device is tipped to run on MediaTek Helio P22T SoC. It is an octa-core processor that includes two clusters of Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. And, the graphics are handled by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It might be paired with 3GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is touted to pack a 5,100mAh battery. As per the renders, it will have a flash-less camera on its back. It seems to have a slim metallic build. Moreover, the renders reveal fairly thick bezels on all sides. Further, the front camera will sit at the top when the device is held in portrait orientation. For reference, this would be different from the Galaxy Tab S7 (Review) on which the camera is positioned for a landscape-first approach.

Looking at the renders, it doesn’t seem like Samsung will offer a fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Hence, users are likely to have to rely on password/pattern lock or face unlock. Further, it is unlikely to be fitted with any stereo speakers with AKG tuning.