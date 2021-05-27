Samsung has today introduced two new tablets – the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The latter is Samsung’s entry-level offering and starts at just $159, with market availability set to commence starting June 10 in the US, followed by other regions. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in a choice of two colors – grey and silver. Despite its budget appeal, the new Samsung offering rocks a metallic build.

Coming to the internal hardware, it offers an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1340 x 800 pixels) display flanked by thick bezels at the top and bottom. An octa-core MediaTek SoC ticks at its heart, accompanied by up to 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. However, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will let you expand the onboard storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Over at the back, you’ll find an 8MP camera, while selfie and video calling responsibilities are shouldered by a 2MP fixed-focus camera. Android 11 handles things on the software side, and a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging keeps the lights on. However, the 15W charger is not bundled in the retail package, which means you’ll have to shell out extra cash for it.

To deliver a pleasing multimedia experience, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with dual AKG-tuned stereo speakers, complete with Dolby Atmos support. LTE connectivity is part of the package as well, alongside freebies such as 2-months of YouTube Premium subscription and unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus streaming service at no extra cost.

If you have a Samsung phone running a Samsung account that is also logged on the tablet, you can attend calls and send/receive text messages directly from the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite when your phone is not in reach. You can also copy and paste text/image between two devices, while Samsung Internet allows you to transition your browsing workflow from one device to another. As far as accessories go, Samsung separately sells a Book Cover and Clear Cover for its new tablet.