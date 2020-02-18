Up next
Samsung is gearing up to launch a mid-range Galaxy A-series tablet later this year, and it might debut as Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020). Prior to its official launch though, an alleged render of the upcoming tablet and its specifications have popped up online.

The render, which comes courtesy of Android Headlines, shows a familiar blocky design with thick bezels that we’ve on seen on previous Galaxy A-series tablets as well. The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) features a single rear camera sans an LED flash, and a centrally-positioned selfie snapper.

As per the tablet’s Google Play Console listing, it will pack an 8.4-inch display with 1200 x 1920 resolution and 300ppi pixel density. The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will draw power from the in-house Exynos 7904 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, but there’s no word on a launch date yet.

Source: BoxerTechnology

