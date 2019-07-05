Android

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0”, 2019) goes official

Contents

We’ve been hearing about it during these past couple of weeks, and now Samsung finally decided to make the Galaxy Tab A (8.0”, 2019) official. The company calls it “the ideal tablet for enjoying your favorite content”, but we’ll leave that up to you, the potential customer.

The Galaxy Tab A (8.0”, 2019) features an 8-inch LCD TFT display with a 1280 x 800 resolution, and is powered by a quad-core processor running at 2.0GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expendable internal storage. It features a 2MP front-facing camera and an 8MP main shooter on the back, and it is powered by Android 9 Pie, as well as its 5,100mAh battery. Exact pricing will be locally announced, and the tablet will be available in the coming weeks.

