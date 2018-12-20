New Samsung Galaxy Tab A coming early 2019, reports claim

The tablet with model number SM-P205 is believed to be the next Samsung Galaxy Tab A, according to a recent report, and Samsung is planning on announcing it in the first quarter of the year. This means that we’ll likely see it officially unveiled at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It is also possible to accompany the Galaxy S10 at the phone’s special even, which is, as of now, rumored to take place on February 20.

There’s little known at the time being about this Samsung Galaxy Tab A, aside from the fact that it is expected to offer 32GB of base storage. However, given the mid-range category these tablets fall into, don’t expect flagship-grade specs. The previous Galaxy Tab A 10.5, announced four months ago, featured a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,200×1,920 pixels, Snapdragon 450 SoC, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage.