Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch to accompany the Galaxy S10?

Contents

Most of the times when Samsung is preparing a new smartwatch is launching it together with a major smartphone launch, let it be a Galaxy S or a Galaxy Note. This could be the case with the Galaxy Sport as well. Recently leaked in the form of renders by @OnLeaks, the smartwatch codenamed Pulse could very well share the stage at the Galaxy S10 special event.

There are some similarities with last year’s Galaxy Watch, but the differences we can spot are the shapes of the buttons on the side. This watch too is circular and it appears to have some sort of sensor on the back (which could be a miniaturized heart-rate monitor).

These renders are not official, but rather based on information from the factory or third parties. Black, Silver, Green and Pink Gold color options are rumored, but it is yet unknown whether it will sport an AMOLED screen and run Tizen like the Galaxy Watch.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Twitter
Posted In
Wearables
Tags
Android, Galaxy Sport, News, Pulse, Samsung, smartwatch, Tizen
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed