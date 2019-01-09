Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch to accompany the Galaxy S10?

Most of the times when Samsung is preparing a new smartwatch is launching it together with a major smartphone launch, let it be a Galaxy S or a Galaxy Note. This could be the case with the Galaxy Sport as well. Recently leaked in the form of renders by @OnLeaks, the smartwatch codenamed Pulse could very well share the stage at the Galaxy S10 special event.

There are some similarities with last year’s Galaxy Watch, but the differences we can spot are the shapes of the buttons on the side. This watch too is circular and it appears to have some sort of sensor on the back (which could be a miniaturized heart-rate monitor).

These renders are not official, but rather based on information from the factory or third parties. Black, Silver, Green and Pink Gold color options are rumored, but it is yet unknown whether it will sport an AMOLED screen and run Tizen like the Galaxy Watch.