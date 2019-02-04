Samsung Galaxy Sport, aka Galaxy Active render shows circular dial

It’s not necessarily a golden rule, but every now and then, when Samsung announces a flagship phone, like a Galaxy S or a Galaxy Note, it is accompanied by a Galaxy watch. We’ve been hearing about a certain Galaxy Sport since the beginning of the year, and we said that announcing it on stage at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event on February 20 might not be impossible to imagine.

Now, said Galaxy Sport is allegedly rendered above, complete with what the source of the render claims “circular dial and premium design”. The report also states that instead of the Galaxy Sport moniker, Samsung might opt for something along the lines of Galaxy Active.

The render is based off of information from an unnamed “reliable source”, and the report states that this might be Samsung’s first smartwatch oriented towards sports, to wear the Galaxy name. It will reportedly feature a “brushed metallic finish in chrome colour and a more premium look to it than previous sports-oriented smartwatches”.

Sleep monitor, step counter, activity tracker, heart rate monitor, and GPS are all expected to be part of the package. In terms of other specs, the report mentions its codename, Pulse, as well as its model number, SM-R500. We should expect 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth, in addition to Bixby reminders.