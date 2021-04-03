In January this year, Samsung launched two object trackers in the Galaxy SmartTag series. While the vanilla model has been up for grabs for a while now, Samsung is yet to reveal the market availability of the SmartTag+ that also brings UWB (Ultra-wideband) tech to the table for more accurate tracking. Well, it appears that the object tracker is going to hit the shelves soon, as B&H Photo Video has listed it for pre-orders.

As per the listing, the Galaxy SmartTag+ will be priced at $39.99 and shipments are set to begin on April 12. Color options on the table are Black and Oatmeal. In comparison, the Bluetooth-only standard Galaxy SmartTag will set you back by $29.99, while a pack of two costs $49.99 in the US.

Talking about the key difference between the two, the Galaxy SmartTag+ employs the UWB tech that also brings some AR capabilities to the table. “Utilizing the built-in camera, your immediate area is displayed on your phone’s screen. AR technology overlays precise navigation data via UWB on top of that image, letting you more easily navigate yourself to your misplaced object,” says the listing.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ is said to offer up to 5-months, after which you have to get the battery replaced. It comes with an IP53-certified build and has a physical button that can be customized to perform a variety of tasks ranging from ringing an alarm for finding a missing object to turning off/on appliances such as AC and TV. However, a major drawback is that it only works with Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, and not phones from other brands.

The standard Samsung Galaxy SmartTag without UWB

On first pairing it with your phone for the first time, the Galaxy SmartTag+ will appear in the SmartThings app, after which you have to run the SmartThings Find app to locate the tracker. And if the two devices are in proximity, the BLE-driven Find Mode will automatically be enabled, revealing a green ring on the screen that tells you how strong the signal is in a particular direction, eventually helping you find the tracker and the object it is attached too.

