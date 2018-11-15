The Samsung Galaxy S9 is already getting One UI on Android Pie beta
Samsung usually takes a while to give updates for all of its smartphones, but luckily the beta program for One UI on Android Pie has already started to roll out for all Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus devices.
One UI on top of Android Pie has launched its beta program in South Korea, but it will soon be available in Germany and the United States. You can still register for the beta in Samsung Members app or Samsung+. Open the app, tap the notices button and look for the enrolling in the beta program option. Once you’ve enrolled you will be able of downloading Android Pie on your Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus. The download has to be started manually by going to Settings>Software Update and tapping Download Updates. Just remember that this is a beta program and that you might experience tons of software bugs. In any case, you should always back up your data before upgrading to the new One UI on Android 9.
