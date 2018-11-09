Up to $520 off on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 devices at Best Buy

We’re not getting tired of receiving discounts from Best Buy and now we get another one that’s going to make all Samsung fans happy. If you were waiting to get yourself a new Samsung Galaxy S9 or a Note 9, this is a deal you might want to consider.

If you want your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Note 9 to work on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T, you can head to Best Buy. There you can find many options and discounts that can save you up to $520 depending on the device and the network you choose. The biggest savings are found with Sprint, where you can buy the Galaxy S9 with $432 off and the Blue Note 9 for $520 off. The biggest catch is that you can’t buy it outright, these are only available through installments and Sprint is also giving out its best deals or new lines and accounts. You can follow the links in the description for more information.