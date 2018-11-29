New features come to the Samsung Galaxy S9 with Android Pie
Some of the Samsung Galaxy S9 devices are already experiencing the benefits of Android Pie thanks to its beta program. This also lets us get an idea of what’s coming to these devices before the final software update is ready. Now we receive information that is going to bring more perfect pictures captured by the S9’s camera.
Within the features that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are going to get with the Android 9 Pie software update, we find Screen Optimizer and Flaw Detection. These features are going to make the camera of your device be better by automatically selecting the best color and tone settings for 20 different types of occasions and letting you know when something might have ruined your photo. Scene Optimizer is the feature responsible for the color and tone selection even though it still needs some fixes in the Note 9. Flaw Detection is the feature that will tell you if the picture came out blurry, of someone blinked or any other thing that might ruin a perfect picture. This feature already works great on the Note 9, so we don’t expect to see any issues on the S9.
