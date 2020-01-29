Samsung has finally begun the rollout of stable Android 10 update for its 2018 flagships – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The update brings the new and improved One UI 2.0 interface as well as the January Android security patch. The Android 10 upgrade for the Galaxy S9 duo is right on schedule as per Samsung’s planned update roadmap.

As per a report from SamMobile, the Android 10 OTA is now rolling out to Galaxy S9 and S9+ users in the US and Germany. We have also come across multiple posts of users confirming the news on the official Samsung US community forum

Aside from aesthetic tweaks, the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for Galaxy S9 and S9+ separates some in-house apps like Calculator and Samsung Health from the UI update channel, as they will now receive individual updates.

Source: SamMobile