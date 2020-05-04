Samsung has shifted the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to its quarterly update batch, which means these two phones will now only get software updates after a gap of three months. The demotion from monthly to quarterly update cycle is a sign that Samsung will soon end official support for these two aging flagship phones.

The move is not too surprising, as the Galaxy S8 duo was launched back in 2017. However, what is interesting (and also, slightly disappointing) to note here is that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ won’t be upgraded to Android 10 as they are both absent from the company’s current roadmap.

Another baffling decision made by the company is that the fairly new Galaxy Tab S6 and its 5G variant, Galaxy Tab S5e, and the fresh-out-of-the-oven Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are now all listed on the quarterly update schedule. The decision to do so is beyond comprehension, especially when it comes to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite which went official just a few weeks ago.

Source: Samsung

