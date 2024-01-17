At its first Unpacked event of the year 2024, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S24 series. The new smartphone lineup from Samsung brings a similar design, upgraded hardware, and plenty of AI features. In this article, we will take a closer look at the entry-level flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S24, and break down its key features, specs, price, and everything you need to know before making your purchasing decision.

Alongside the Galaxy S24, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy S24+ and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $799 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can place your pre-order on the Samsung website or with various carriers until January 30, 2024. Starting from January 31, 2024, the device will be available widely, from Samsung's online store, online retailers like Amazon and Best, as well as carrier stores. There's also a 256GB version available, and if you pre-order now, you can get the 256GB model at the same price as the 128GB one.

Processor and Specifications

In the United States, Samsung will offer the Galaxy S24 powered by the 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy' chipset, which is nothing but an upgraded version of the standard Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a faster Cortex-X4 core clocked at up to 3.4GHz. In regions like Europe and some parts of Asia, Samsung will sell the Galaxy S24 featuring its own Exynos 2400 chipset. We'll soon provide a detailed breakdown of which region gets which chipset.

Samsung has also partnered with Google to bring a number of smart AI features to the Galaxy S24. Thanks to the company's integration with Google Cloud, the phone will be able to perform complex AI tasks on the cloud, securely, while the phone also runs Google's Gemini Nano model — the same AI engine inside the Pixel 8 Pro — natively on-device.

These AI models enable the Samsung Galaxy S24 to perform various tasks effortlessly. For example, the Live Translation feature on Galaxy S24 lets the users translate spoken conversations in real-time, even during calls. The Tone Tweak features enable the user to adjust text tones across languages, while the Text Summary feature summarizes long text content with just a tap of a button.

Other than that, the device runs on OneUI 6.1, which is based on Android 14, out of the box. Similar to the Google Pixel 8 series, Samsung is promising up to 7 years of software upgrades for the Galaxy S24. The device also features latest connectivity standards, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Here are the complete specifications of the Galaxy S24:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back, Armor Aluminum frame Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inch Weight 168 g IP Rating IP68 Colors Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow Display 6.2-inch, Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 2600 nits peak brightness SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Main Camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS (wide) Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV (ultra-wide) Telephoto 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh Charge speed 25W, 0-50% in 30 mins Ports USB-C Operating System OneUI 6.1 (Android 14) Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Security Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password

Design

Taking a look at the design, the Samsung Galaxy S24 keeps a similar look as last year's model. You get a flat glass back with individual cutouts for the camera sensors on the back. You get the Corning Gorilla Glass upfront protecting the display with Armor Aluminum frame holding the device together. Other than that, the Galaxy S24 retains the same IP68 dust and water resistance.

Talking about the color options, the Galaxy S24 will be available in seven colors at launch. These colors include Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, and Amber Yellow and three Samsung.com exclusive Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green. We wish Samsung had played with the design of the Galaxy S24 a bit, but it is unfortunately not the case.

Display

Taking a look at the front, you'll notice a slightly larger 6.2-inch display, a tad bigger than last year's Galaxy S23, which had a 6.1-inch screen. The underlying technology, however, remains the same with the phone boasting a Dynamic AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has further improved the peak brightness this time, with the device going up to 2600 nits. Other features such as Vision booster technology also make their way to the 2024 flagship.

Camera

In terms of the rear camera setup, not much has changed. The Samsung Galaxy S24 features the same triple-camera setup as the Galaxy S23 from last year. This means you get a 50MP main wide-angle camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera also remains the same at 12MP, bringing features like auto-focus and Super HDR capabilities. We'll have to test the cameras of the Galaxy S24 more to come to a verdict, but we expect similar performance this around.

Battery

Finally, when it comes to the battery, the Galaxy S24 gets a small 100mAh boost, bringing it up to a 4,000mAh capacity. Charging speeds, both wired and wireless, also remain the same. So, the base S24 tops out at 25W for wired charging and up to 15W for wireless charging. There is support for reverse wireless charging as well — a feature that Apple iPhones still don't offer to this date. However, we're hoping to see Qi2 wireless charging on the S24 series, but it appears that Samsung has decided not to introduce this feature in the lineup for now.