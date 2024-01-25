Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 is the latest compact flagship from the brand. It ships with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a reliable triple camera setup, and plenty of useful AI features, including a magic photo editor, Circle to Search, and more. Pros Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset Telephoto 3x zoom lens Lighter and compact Cons Higher price tag Smaller battery $799 at Samsung See at Amazon $799 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life. Pros Lower price First to get Android updates Bigger battery Cons No telephoto zoom lens Lower peak brightness $605 at Amazon $549 at Best Buy



Key Takeaways Galaxy S24 vs Pixel 8: The Pixel 8 offers better value for money with excellent cameras, fast updates, smooth performance, and fast charging.

For those looking for a sleek design, telephoto zoom camera, and a wide range of AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is the superior choice.

Both phones have similar dimensions, durability, and impressive displays, but the Galaxy S24 has a better chipset for top-notch performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has arrived to compete with Google's entry-level flagship, the Pixel 8. Both smartphones boast impressive features, powerful chipsets, great cameras, and run on the latest Android 14 software. But there are some key differences between them that you should be aware of before making a purchase decision. In this article, we'll be taking a look at Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8 and help you decide which smartphone is right for you.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Pixel 8: Specifications



Samsung Galaxy S24 Google Pixel 8 Dimensions 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm IP Rating IP68 IP68 Material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back, Armor Aluminum frame Gorilla Glass Victus front and back, aluminum frame Colors Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow Rose, Obsidian, Hazel Weight 168 g 187 grams Display 6.2-inch, Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 2600 nits peak brightness 6.2-inch Super Actua Display SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400 Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB or 256GB Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 10.5MP Dual PD, f/2.2, Fixed Focus, 95-degree FoV Main Camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS (wide) 50MP Wide Octa PD Camera, f/1.68, 82-degree FoV, 2x Optical-quality Zoom Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV (ultra-wide) 12MP Ultrawide, f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, Autofocus Battery 4,000 mAh 4,575 man Charge speed 25W, 0-50% in 30 mins 27W Operating System OneUI 6.1 (Android 14) Android 14 Ports USB-C USB-C (Gen 3.2) Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Wi-Fi 7, 6E, or 6 (based on region), Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, LTE

Price and availability

Google introduced the Pixel 8 for $699, a $100 increase from its predecessor. However, as it has been available for a few months now, you can currently find the Pixel 8 on sale with a $50 discount, making it $649. Besides carriers like AT&T and Verizon, you can purchase the Google Pixel 8 from online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and even Google’s own store.

Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $100 more than the Pixel 8, at $799, and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with the base model. However, if you pre-order the device before Jan. 30, 2024, Samsung will provide you the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB for free. The Galaxy S24 is available for purchase from Samsung's online store, Amazon, Best Buy, as well as through carriers like AT&T and Verizon.

Build and Design

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Taking a look at the Galaxy S24, Samsung has opted for a similar look to the previous generation. You get a flat glass back with individual cutouts for the camera sensors and the Samsung logo on the back. On the front, there's Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the display, while the device is held together by an Armor Aluminum frame. Samsung has really gone for a simple design for the Galaxy S24, and we wish the company had been more creative with it.

The Pixel 8, on the other hand, builds on the design of the Pixel 7 and appears more refined. The corners are more rounded now for a better in-hand feel, while ou get a flat display in the front with a punch-hole camera in the middle. It is worth noting that Google is using the older Gorilla Glass Victus on the Pixel 8. The metal side rails have subtle curves for better ergonomics, and you'll still find the distinctive bar across the back of the Pixel 8.

In terms of raw dimensions, both phones are quite similar. The Pixel 8 is slightly wider, taller, thicker, and heavier than the Galaxy S24, but the difference is only a few millimeters and grams. So, unless you have them right next to each other, you'll find it hard to notice the difference. In terms of durability, both phones are equally good, boasting IP68 dust and water resistance.

As for the colors, the Google Pixel 8 comes in three colors: Phantom Black, and Lavender. The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, comes in seven colors: Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, and Amber Yellow, along with three exclusive options from Samsung.com – Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green.

Display

Source: Pocketnow

Moving to the front, both phones feature a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 uses Dynamic LTPO AMOLED technology for its screen, while the Pixel 8 uses OLED technology. Both phones support HDR10+ playback, but the Galaxy S24 has a higher peak brightness of 2600 nits compared to the Pixel 8's 2000 nits.

Software and Performance

When it comes to software, both phones run on Android 14 out of the box with long-term software support. The Pixel 8 runs on Google's stock Android OS, while the Galaxy S24 uses Samsung's OneUI 6.1 interface. Additionally, both phones come equipped with helpful AI features, including offline translation, Magic Photo Editor, and more.

However, it is worth noting that OneUI 6.1 brings a few extra features, like Samsung DeX for using your smartphone as a desktop and quick connectivity with Windows. But, the most noticeable difference is the software's appearance. If you prefer a cleaner, stock-like Android experience, the Pixel 8 is the choice for you. On the other hand, if you're a fan of Samsung's unique interface, the Galaxy S24 is the way to go.

But, if you ask in terms of raw performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the S24 is the best chipset available currently. That said, the Pixel 8, with its Tensor G3 chipset, also offers a smooth experience without any noticeable lag or hiccups. If you're looking for top-notch performance and seamless gameplay, the Galaxy S24 is the superior choice.

Camera

It's no secret that the Google Pixel 8 has an excellent camera. The Pixel 8 camera setup features a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, and OIS. Alongside it, there's a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide 126-degree field of view (FOV). On the front, the Pixel 8 features a 12MP sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF.

While the Pixel 8 doesn't have a dedicated zoom lens, the 50MP primary camera does allow for a 2x optical zoom. Overall, the Pixel 8's camera performs exceptionally well, delivering excellent shots in various lighting conditions, be it nighttime, daylight, or artificial lighting. You won't be disappointed.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 features a 10.5MP selfie shooter, but there is no autofocus here.

Overall, the Galaxy S24's camera arrangement is quite similar to the Galaxy S23, which suggests that the photo quality may also be on par with the previous generation. However, we'll be sharing camera samples of the S24 on our YouTube page, so keep an eye out for those to get a closer look.

Battery and Charging

When it comes to battery capacity, the Google Pixel 8 takes the lead with its 4,575mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 comes second with a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. Although we haven't had the chance to test the Galaxy S24's battery life yet, Samsung claims it should last a full day on a single charge, which should be the case here.

In the charging department, the Pixel 8 also comes out on top with its 30W wired and 18W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Both phones support reverse wireless charging as well.

Galaxy S24 or Pixel 8: Which one should you buy?

So, which phone should you buy the Pixel 8 vs the Galaxy S24? In terms of value for your money, the Google Pixel 8 is clearly a better choice over the Galaxy S24. Currently, it is available for $200 less than the S24 and offers excellent cameras, the fastest Android updates available, smooth day-to-day performance, and fast charging. The display has also improved, making the Pixel 8 a fantastic buy from a value standpoint.

Google Pixel 8 Better Value than Galaxy S24 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life. $605 at Amazon $549 at Best Buy

However, if you're looking for the latest Android phone with a sleek design, a telephoto zoom camera, and a plethora of AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is the way to go. Just like Google, Samsung is also committed to provide long-term support for this device, so you will receive timely Android updates here as well. The camera performance should also be impressive, and you'll enjoy additional features like Samsung DeX as well.