The Samsung Galaxy S24+ and iPhone 15 Pro are $1000 flagship phones that check a lot of the right boxes when it comes to owning the perfect smartphone. Here, we pit the two against each other to see how the hardware on these devices compares and which might be worth picking up as your next device.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is available in two variants: a $999.99 option with 256GB of storage and a $1119.99 option with 512GB, both ship with 12GB of RAM. It's also available in seven colors, albeit three are exclusive to Samsung's official online store. The device is also readily available across major retailers, carriers, and official Samsung stores.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro is available in four variants and four different colors. You can choose between 128GB ($999), 256GB ($1,099), 512GB ($1,299), and 1TB ($1,499) to suit your needs. Since the device launched in September 2023, it's easier to find in retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Technical Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24+ SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Exynos 2400 (some regions) Display 6.7-inch, QHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz variable refresh rate RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,900 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System One UI 6.1 (based on Android 14) Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches Colors Onyx Black, Cobalt Purple, Marble Gray, Amber Yellow, Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange Weight 197 grams

iPhone 15 Pro SoC Apple A17 Pro Display 6.1-inch, LTPO Super Retina XDR, OLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128/256/512GB & 1TB Battery 3274 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System iOS 17 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 5.77 x 2.78 x 0.33 in (146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3 mm) Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium Weight 6.60 oz (187 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Design

Regarding design, there isn't much that separates Samsung Galaxy S24+ (and Galaxy S24) from the iPhone 15 Pro apart from the size and materials, especially since Samsung has adopted flatter edges for its midframe. But there are a few key differences, so let's break them down.

Starting from the midframe, the iPhone 15 Pro ships with a titanium midframe, switching to this lighter material from stainless steel. It adds to the experience, as it helped Apple shave 10% of the device's weight compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. On the Galaxy S24+, this frame, made from aluminum, which helps keep the weight down, is more susceptible to fall damage.

The next difference you'll pick up between the two is the design of the camera array. The iPhone sticks to the squared camera island, while the Galaxy has its lenses protruding. Each device has its appeal, but you should choose based on your subjective opinion regarding design.

However, if you're looking for a robust device that can take a beating, the iPhone will sometimes edge out the Samsung, thanks to the titanium frame.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Display

Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120) AMOLED panel. It has an adaptive refresh rate (120Hz peak), a maximum display brightness of 2,600 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

For $1000, on the iPhone 15 Pro, you'll get a 6.1-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology (adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz-120Hz), a display with 1179 x 2556 resolution (greater than FHD+ but lesser than QHD+), and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Protecting this panel is Ceramic Shield, a technology Apple has co-developed with Corning.

The iPhone 15 Pro is similar to the panel of the Galaxy S24+ in many ways. Still, it does fall behind in each factor by a bit, barring the type of display protection, as both devices have solutions made by Corning, and in the real world, there isn't much difference in the experience.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the United States; this processor packs more punch in its performance cores while toning down its efficiency cores for an all-around offering. This is, period, the best processor available for Android devices.

Coming to the iPhone, here you'll find the flagship A17 Pro. Apple has long maintained a lead when it comes to mobile processors, and with this iteration, it does once again outperform its competition, at least when it comes to raw performance.

In regular use, neither device will disappoint, and you'll be able to hop between apps and play games for hours without much struggle.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Battery Life

As you may expect, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ ships with a larger cell than the iPhone 15 Pro. It has a 4,900 mAh battery, and if the performance of its predecessor is anything to go by, then this iteration will last you through an entire day without worry. But stay tuned for us to validate this anecdote as we spend more time with the Galaxy S24+ in the coming month.

Coming to other charging-related specs, the Galaxy accepts a peak input of 45W via wired charging and, according to Samsung, can reach 65% charge in about 30 minutes. Then, there's the option to use 15W wireless charging or 5W reverse wireless charging to power the phone or accessories.

Compared to the Galaxy S24+, the iPhone 15 Pro has a smaller battery — 3,274mAh to be exact — but due to the way iOS is developed and Apple's efficient processor, you can get a whole day's use without a worry. During our review of the iPhone 15 Pro, we did praise its ability to last for nearly 9 hours on a particularly heavy day.

Just like the Galaxy S24+, it doesn't support the fastest wired charging standards. Apple doesn't even provide a wattage claim, only stating that the device will power up to 50% in 30 minutes when charging with an adapter that delivers 20W of power. Regarding wireless charging, the iPhone 15 Pro supports 15W of input via MagSafe-certified accessories or those with Qi2 certification.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Camera

Lastly, we come to the camera hardware on these devices. Both phones feature a triple camera setup on the back with a front-facing camera on the front that supports autofocus.

Speaking to the individual setups, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ comes with a 50MP wide primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. On the front is a 12MP sensor. As for the iPhone 15 Pro, the rear camera features a primary 48MP camera, a 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The front camera here has a 12MP sensor, too.

On paper, these systems are neck-and-neck with each other, and in most cases, any images you see coming out of these phones will be perfect for sharing across social media networks and even your family group chats. But if you're looking for a device that produces more neutral-looking images and has a strong history of video recording performance, the iPhone 15 Pro will be your undoubted winner. However, suppose you're looking for more new-generation technology and AI integrations that can level up your photo editing game. In that case, the Galaxy S24+ has quite a few unique tricks up its sleeve.

Should you spend $1000 on the iPhone 15 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S24+?

When choosing between the iPhone or the Galaxy device, much of the argument doesn't boil down to the specs; it comes down to the hardware ecosystem your life revolves around and your preference for an operating system.

If you've found yourself a fan of the simple nature of iOS and the integration of the Apple ecosystem of products, the iPhone 15 Pro should be a great pick. Still, if you're more free-flowing and not locked into a set of products, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a solid phone that won't disappoint.