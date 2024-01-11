Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 series of flagships are right around the corner. If the leaks and rumors are to be believed, we’ll see many new improvements and enhancements to the entire lineup, including brand-new features powered by the Galaxy AI, new photography capabilities, and more efficient and better-performing chips.

You don’t have to wait long to see the new devices, as Samsung has already announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in the middle of January, right after CES 2024. Without any further ado, here’s everything you can expect to be shown off at the next Samsung event in San Jose.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will be held in San Jose, United States, and kick off at 10 AM PT. As always, the media will attend the event in person, and Samsung will live-stream its event for global audiences on Samsung.com, and YouTube.

West Coast: 10 AM PT

10 AM PT East Coast: 1 PM ET

1 PM ET UK: 6 PM GMT

6 PM GMT Spain: 7 PM CET

7 PM CET Dubai: 10:00 PM GST

10:00 PM GST India: 11:30 PM IST

11:30 PM IST Australia: 5 AM AEDT (next day)

As always, the live stream will be available directly from Samsung’s website, as well as on YouTube. You’ll be able to watch the live event on your smartphone, tablet, computer, smart TV, and even your gaming consoles. The YouTube page also shows the event start time in your local time zone, making it easier for you to know when it begins. Moreover, you can hit the "Notify me" button to set a reminder for the keynote.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect?

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung is expected to keep up the tradition and unveil three new flagship devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event, including the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The S24 and S24+ will be made of Armor Aluminium 2.0, while the S24 Ultra is expected to be made of Titanium. This could help Samsung make the device feel more premium and improve the structural integrity, while also making the largest phone much lighter. All new devices are expected to come with IP68 ingress protection. Renders revealed the new phones will look nearly identical to the Galaxy S23 series and come with similar dimensions.

It remains to be seen whether existing Galaxy S23 series cases will fit any of the new phones, and if the company managed to make any of the devices slimmer, and easier to handle with one hand.

The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra will come in similar sizes to their predecessors, and feature 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively. The peak brightness will reportedly be set at 2,600 nits, the resolution at FHD+ for the S24, and QHD+ for the S24+ and S24 Ultra. Like before, we expect the panels to remain at a 120Hz refresh rate, with the S24 Ultra receiving an LTPO panel with variable refresh rates.

Regarding specifications, the entire lineup is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US. In contrast, Europeans and other regions may receive only the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the Qualcomm chip, and Samsung’s own Exynos chips in the other two devices.

Source: OnLeaks x SmartPrix

The camera performance is also expected to get a massive upgrade this year in the form of software enhancements, and the night mode capability will reportedly offer a significantly better performance compared to the previous generation. The rumors suggested we could see the same camera setup on the S24 series as on the S23 series. As always, expect the biggest and most notable upgrades on the Ultra model, but we also expect significant upgrades to the S24 and S24+ smartphones.

When it comes to battery, the new devices will reportedly feature a 4,000 mAh, 4,900 mAh, and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively. We’re yet to see Samsung equip its class-leading Galaxy flagships with a proper fast charging technology, but if the rumors are to be believed, the company will enable the smallest Galaxy to go from 0-50% in 30 minutes, while the larger S24+ and S24 Ultra will be able to go from 0-65% in 30 minutes.

Galaxy AI

Alongside the new high-end smartphones, we expect Samsung to spend a significant portion of the event to highlighting the new features in One UI 6.1, some of which could be exclusive to the new flagships. Whether Samsung will bring any of the new AI features to its older devices remains to be seen. OneUI 6.1 will reportedly heavily focus on new AI capabilities, and Samsung’s own technology called ‘Galaxy AI’.

Galaxy AI will reportedly bring a lot of new features, including some that have already been showcased in devices such as the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Some of these include AI-generating wallpapers based on user prompts, expanding pictures using the Photo Editor, and moving subjects from one image to another.

Leaks revealed that the Samsung Notes app could automatically format text and convert large blocks of texts to easy-to-read bullet points. Samsung may also be inspired by Google’s Call features, and enable users to use the new AI Live Translate Call feature to translate calls in real-time to help remove language barriers.

Samsung Ring & Other Possible Announcements

The Samsung Ring has been in the rumor mill for a while, and the company is rumored to be preparing the new product to be revealed at its next Unpacked event. Unlike the Oura ring, the Galaxy Ring could bring several smart features that could improve health tracking and offer a better insight to improve fitness and other health metrics.

There’s also a possibility that we could see new Galaxy Tablets, and wireless earbuds, and we’ll almost certainly see exclusive colors for the Galaxy S24 series that’ll only be available through Samsung.com. We’re also expecting to see new cases and other accessories, such as chargers, cables, and more.