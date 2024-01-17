The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's new premium flagship, and while it looks a lot like last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, it brings significant changes on the inside, the camera setup, and the performance. The new device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 high-end chipset, and boasts a powerful triple camera setup. The new phone is also capable of even more things thanks to Galaxy AI, which brings many new features that enable faster workflows, better image editing, and a new way to use supported applications.

In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at everything new in the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, including the new Galaxy AI features, display, specifications, camera, battery, and more. Don’t forget, that we have separate guides for the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 Plus smartphones.

Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy Ultra models were never known for their easily affordable prices tags, and this year, Samsung decided that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price had to be increased. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra started at $1,199.99 in the US, the new base Galaxy S24 Ultra starts for $100 more at $1,299.99.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is already up for pre-orders in the US and other markets, and the device will become available on January 31. Those who pre-order between January 17 and January 30 will be eligible for a free storage upgrade, and those who pre-order from Samsung.com will receive Samsung Credit worth up to $150.

RAM & Storage Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR) 12GB + 256GB $1,299.99 £1,249.00 €1,449.00 12GB + 512GB $1,419.99 £1,349.00 €1,569.00 12GB + 1TB $1,659.99 £1,549.00 €1,809.00

Trade-in offers will let you save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy S24 series, and you'll be able to get a free storage upgrade. Some of these deals are available at Samsung.com and at various carriers, including AT&T and Verizon, and users will also be able to get a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab for free if they sign up for one of the selected Verizon Unlimited plans.

Colors

Similar to previous Galaxy Ultra models, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is offered in four unique colors, and three additional, special colors that are exclusive to Samsung.com. Here are the colors that are available at most retailers:

Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Violet

Titanium Yellow

And here are the exclusive colors that you can only order from Samsung.com:

Titanium Blue

Titanium Green

Titanium Orange

All colors and models are available in all memory and storage configurations, but the exclusive color models may ship later, and introduce additional delays.

We have an excellent guide to help you pick the right color if you’re having difficulties choosing. Check out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the rest of the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones in all available colors.

Technical Specifications

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. As the name implies, the chip is based on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but Samsung partnered up with Qualcomm again this year to tweak the performance slightly. As a result, the SoC is clocked at 3.4Ghz, as opposed to the maximum of 3.3Ghz on the standard non “Galaxy” chip. Samsung says the chip will be able to handle all Galaxy AI operations on the device itself, and enhance the experience for users to get more out of their devices.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the only device in the lineup to be offered with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 internationally, while the other Galaxy S24 devices in the series will offer both Qualcomm and Samsung's own Exynos chipset in select markets.

The new flagship is available with three storage configurations, and it comes with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB tiers. It has 12GB of memory on all three models, and it also retains the same 5,000 mAh battery with the same 45W charging technology. Connectivity-wise, the phone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

When it comes to software, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with the latest One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, featuring the new Galaxy AI. It's also worth noting that the entire Galaxy S24 Series is the first in Samsung's lineup to receive 7 years of OS and security updates, making them even more competitive with Google's Pixel 8 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.8-inch, QHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz variable refresh rate RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14 Front camera 12MP, f/2.2, FOV 80-degree Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in (162.5 x 78.9 x 8.6 mm) Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange Weight 8.22 oz (233 g) Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless, 0% to 65% in 30 mins (45W wired) IP Rating IP68 Stylus Yes (S Pen) Main Camera 200MP, f/1.7, FOV 85-degree, OIS Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.2 FOV 120-degree Telephoto 10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom & 50MP, f/3.4, OIS, 5x optical zoom

Design

Close

Similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new Galaxy S24 Ultra looks a lot like its predecessors. It features a nearly identical design, and the most obvious difference between the older and the newer model is the color. The S24 Ultra retains the IP68 ingress protection, meaning it’s protected against water and dust.

Aside from the minor design refinements, the devices look the same, and come with similar dimensions, measuring 162.5 x 78.9 x 8.6 mm compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm. This means the new S24 Ultra is slightly narrower and thinner, making it easier to handle and use with one hand.

While the new Galaxy S24 Ultra promises a new titanium build, the weight has largely remained the same as on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung managed to reduce the weight by 1 gram, going from 234 g to 233 g. It’s fair to say that the weight differences are minimal at best, and users will have difficulty telling the two devices apart.

Display

With every new Galaxy flagship iteration, Samsung equips its devices with the latest display technologies, providing beautiful viewing angles, high refresh rates, and support for the most popular standards for a more immersive experience. This is the same this time around with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which still comes equipped with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. The screen is protected by Corning's new Gorilla Armor screen protector that's more scratch-resistant and fares better for day-to-day use.

As usual, the display comes with the Super Smooth 120Hz variable refresh rate that changes between 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on what’s displayed on the screen. This provides a better user experience in various apps and games, and also converses the battery to extend the battery life. The S24 Ultra still comes with a top center punch hole cutout that also houses the front-facing camera. The display has slim bezels, and rounded corners, similar to its predecessor.

Camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra had an impressive camera setup, and it was one of the best camera smartphones in 2023. Despite the phone launching early in the year, it retained its position throughout most of the year, holding its place as one of the best camera phones.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with an equally impressive camera setup, consisting most of the same sensors as the S23 Ultra. The phone has a massive 200MP primary sensor with OIS, f/1.7 and 85-degree FOV. There’s an additional 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 and 120-degree FOV.

There are two additional sensors, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, and OIS, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, f/3.4, and OIS. Samsung claims that it has significantly improved performance, and the device will capture better photos in all lighting conditions, including at night and in low light. The front-facing camera remains a 12MP, f/2.2 sensor with 80-degree FOV that’s the same as the one on the S23 Ultra.

Battery

The battery department hasn’t changed from previous Galaxy Ultra models, and the S24 Ultra retains the large 5,000 mAh battery. The device supports 45W fast wired charging as well as Power Delivery 2.0. Samsung says that the phone will be able to go from 0% to 65% in around 30 minutes using the 45W power adapter and a 5A USB-C cable.

Wireless charging 2.0, capped at 15W, is still here, and the phone also supports 4.5 reverse wireless charging, just like the S23 Ultra. As always, users will be required to purchase the 45W power adapter separately to receive these charging speeds, and we’re yet to see how long a full charge will take compared to previous models.

While it’s good to see Samsung supporting the same 0-65% charging feature as it did on previous models, we still wish for the company to equip its latest and premium devices with a faster charging technology that could hold up better with the competition.