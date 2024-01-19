Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 1TB of storage, and a quad camera setup. The phone comes with Galaxy AI, bringing new advanced features to the table. Pros Gorgeous, bright, and vivid display 7 years of OS and security updates Improved camera New Galaxy AI Features Cons It costs $100 more than its predecessor The charging speed is still not competitive $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at AT&T $1300 at Verizon

Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the third-generation Tensor G3, is Google's flagship phone for 2023. It introduces some small improvements overall, a brand-new processor to set it apart, a thermometer sensor, and promises an outstanding smartphone camera experience. Pros Bright and beautiful display Excellent camera quality & features 7 years of OS & Security updates Cons Weaker processing prowess in comparison to rivals It costs $100 more than its predecessor $799 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy



The Galaxy S24 Ultra is an excellent Samsung smartphone, and it competes directly with the likes of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, and many other flagships. While both phones come with flagship chipsets, there’s no denying that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will perform better thanks to the more advanced technologies used to increase performance. That said, both phones are capable of playing more demanding games, and both will provide an excellent overall experience.

The question is, which of these two high-end phones are better for you? To find out, we’ve taken a closer look at the two phones side-by-side and told you everything you need to know about the hardware, new features, specifications, display, and more.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Google Pixel 8 Pro SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Tensor G3, Titan security chip Display 6.8-inch, QHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz variable refresh rate 6.7-inch, QHD+, LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 1600 nits (HDR), 2400 nits (peak), Flat RAM 12GB 12GB (LPDDR5X) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh 5,050 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C 3.2 Operating System OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 12MP, f/2.2, FOV 80-degree 10.5 MP, 1.22 μm, ƒ/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in (162.5 x 78.9 x 8.6 mm) 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian Weight 8.22 oz (233 g) 213 grams Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless, 0% to 65% in 30 mins (45W wired) 27W wired, 23W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Main Camera 200MP, f/1.7, FOV 85-degree, OIS 50 MP wide, 1.2 μm, ƒ/1.68, 2x optical zoom Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.2 FOV 120-degree 48 MP, autofocus, ƒ/1.95, 125-degree FoV Telephoto 10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom & 50MP, f/3.4, OIS, 5x optical zoom 48 MP, 5x optical zoom, ƒ/2.8

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price & Availability

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 in the US. All models have 12GB of RAM, and the base unit comes with 256GB of storage. You can also upgrade to the 512GB or 1TB models, retailing for $1,419.99 and $1,659.99, respectively. Like most times, users can save up to $1,000 for trading in their smartphones at various retailers and carriers, as well as at Samsung directly. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in four colors, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, and four exclusive colors available from Samsung.com: Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is already up for pre-orders in the US and other markets, and the device will become available on January 31. Those who pre-order between January 17 and January 30 will be eligible for a free storage upgrade, and those who pre-order from Samsung.com will receive Samsung Credit worth up to $150.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 and comes with 12GB of memory and various storage options. The base configuration starts at 128GB, and there are 256GB, 512GB, and even a 1TB model, each retailing for $999, $1,059, $1,179, and $1,399, respectively. The Pixel 8 Pro comes in three colors, Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Pixel can be bought for much less, thanks to Google, retailers, and carriers offering excellent trade-in values for older devices, and other incentives that bring the cost down by up to $400.

As you can tell, both smartphones cost a pretty penny, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s starting price is significantly higher than the Pixel 8 Pro’s. That said, the prices can quickly go up when you upgrade the storage, and both are available with various offers that help bring the cost down by a lot.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Design & Display

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Despite Samsung shrinking the size of the Galaxy S24 Ultra a little, it’s still a very large device. The phone measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm, and it’s still quite wide for most people. The Pixel is slightly taller, narrower, and thicker compared to the Galaxy at 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm, and some might find it easier to use, not to mention the sides are curved too, improving the one-handed usability. It’s also worth pointing out that Samsung did away with the curves on the Galaxy, and it features more flat side panels now. In contrast, the Pixel has a more curvy design.

The Galaxy weighs 233 grams, while the Pixel weighs 213 g, and the difference will mostly only be noticeable if you use a case on a device as it adds more weight. Both devices come with an IP68 water and dust certificate, protecting them from a variety of conditions.

Despite the new Galaxy sporting a titanium frame, Samsung didn’t reduce the weight by much, and the difference between the two phones will be minimal at best. What will not be different is how the phone feels in your hand. The S24 Ultra did away with the slightly curved sides, and it now sports flat sides, making it a perfect rectangle. Both phones are IP68 certified, protecting you from water and dust.

When it comes to the display, the Galaxy sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution, while the Pixel features a 6.7-inch OLED panel. Both devices feature LTPO displays with 120Hz variable refresh rates. The Galaxy has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, whereas the Pixel peaks at 2,400 nits. Both are very respectable, and the HDR and outdoor experience is expected to be excellent on the two premium flagships.

The S24 Ultra also comes with Corning’s latest tempered glass, the Gorilla Glass Armor, which is said to be more scratch-resistant than the Pixel 8 Pro’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Camera

Source: Pocketnow

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a quad camera setup, consisting of a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical sensor, and another 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom. In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 50MP primary, a 48MP ultrawide, and another 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

In terms of features and software, the two phones have similar capabilities and promise the same excellent low-light quality and perfect HDR. They also have similar ultrawide and zooming capabilities, making them both excellent for anyone wanting to up their photo and video games.

When it comes to selfies, the Galaxy features a 12MP f2.2 camera, while the Pixel sports a 10.5MP f/2.2 ultrawide. Both phones features Phase detection autofocus, and selfie lover will likely be able to improve the quality of their photos in both daylight and nighttime.

We already know that the Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best camera smartphones, and while we’re awaiting to see real-life results of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the specifications sound interesting and impressive. If it can live up to expectations, we can expect the Galaxy to become one of the best devices in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Battery

Source: Pocketnow

The two flagships sport similar-sized batteries, with the Galaxy coming with a 5,000 mAh cell, and the Pixel with a 5,050 mAh cell. On paper, both devices should be able to last for more than a day on a single charge, and we’re quite happy with how long the Pixel can last with normal usage.

We’ll have to wait and see what the test results say for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but we’re expecting a good number, given the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is very efficient and performs well, even under constant load. When it comes to charge, the Galaxy supports 45W wired charging that should result in 0-65% charge in 30 minutes, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The Pixel 8 Pro supports 30W wired charging that should be able to go from 0-50% in 30 minutes. The phone also supports 23W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Neither of these devices are impressive when compared to competitors from the likes of OnePlus, OPPO, and HONOR, who use 60W and faster-charging technologies that can often fully charge their flagships in less than an hour.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which should you buy?

Many find themselves asking, which of these two excellent premium flagships should you buy? The answer isn’t easy, since both devices offer many similar built-in AI features, and camera performance. However, if you’re already in either of these ecosystems, one might suit you better than the other.

You should consider the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you have an older flagship, and you don’t mind spending extra, and you want the S Pen, and all the new features that Ultra provides. The phone is large, comes with the latest Snapdragon chip, and promises the best camera performance we’ve seen to date – watch out for our full review.

Both the Pixel and the Galaxy offer 7 years of OS and security updates, but if you prefer Google’s implementation and skin on top of Android, it might just be a better fit for you. It’s also slightly cheaper, and offers the same excellent performance and camera capability you can find in the Galaxy.

There’s no right or wrong; the final decision will come down to which of these you prefer more and whether you need the S Pen. Both will do a great job, and you can’t go wrong with either of these phones.