The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest Samsung phone in 2024 to come with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phone sports an impressive quad camera setup on the back, brand-new Galaxy AI features that help you get work done quicker, and various other improvements that’ll enhance your experience.

In this guide, we compared the Galaxy S24 Ultra side-by-side to the best Samsung Galaxy foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. As always, we’ll include all the differences you must know about, including the specifications, design and display, camera sensors, and the battery and charging technologies.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.8-inch, QHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz variable refresh rate Cover: 6.2-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 904 x 2316, 120Hz (48-120Hz), Main: 7.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED, 1812 x 2176, 120Hz (1-120Hz) RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh 4,400 mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C Operating System OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14 One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 Front camera 12MP, f/2.2, FOV 80-degree Cover: 10MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FOV, UD: 4MP, f/1.8, 80-degree FOV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in (162.5 x 78.9 x 8.6 mm) Folded: 154.9 x 67 x 13.5mm, Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.8 x 6.1mm Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange Phantom Black, Cream, Icy Blue, Blue, Gray Weight 8.22 oz (233 g) 252 g (8.92 oz) Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless, 0% to 65% in 30 mins (45W wired) 25W wired, Fast Wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging IP Rating IP68 IPX8 Stylus Yes (S Pen) S Pen Fold Main Camera 200MP, f/1.7, FOV 85-degree, OIS 50MP, f/1.8, 85-degree FOV, OIS, PDAF Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.2 FOV 120-degree 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FOV Telephoto 10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom & 50MP, f/3.4, OIS, 5x optical zoom 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Price & Availability

Source: Pocketnow

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 in the US. All models have 12GB of RAM, and the base unit comes with 256GB of storage. You can also upgrade to the 512GB or 1TB models, retailing for $1,419.99 and $1,659.99, respectively. Like most times, users can save up to $1,000 for trading in their smartphones at various retailers and carriers, as well as at Samsung directly. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in four colors, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, and four exclusive colors available from Samsung.com: Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is already up for pre-orders in the US and other markets, and the device will become available on January 31. Those who pre-order between January 17 and January 30 will be eligible for a free storage upgrade, and those who pre-order from Samsung.com will receive Samsung Credit worth up to $150.

Pocketnow / Adam Z. Lein

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at a whopping $1,799.99 in the US, and it’s available with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage, retailing for $1,799.99, $1,919.99, and $2,159.99, respectively. The device comes in three colors, Phantom Black, Cream and Icy Blue, and two exclusive colors available from Samsung.com: Blue and Grey.

Judging by the price differences, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but both devices come in at a very steep price. While the S24 Ultra is cheaper, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a larger display, support for S Pen, and the same Galaxy experience. The S24 Ultra provides a large, beautiful display, a more compact form factor, faster performance, and undoubtedly a better camera experience.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Design & Display

Source: Pocketnow

The design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is nearly identical to its predecessor, and while it has a flat display and less curves, it’s hard to notice the differences. As for dimensions, the Galaxy S24 Ultra measures 162.5 x 78.9 x 8.6 mm, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm when unfolded, and 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm when folded. The Fold 5 is narrower and shorter than the S24 Ultra, but much thicker when folded. That said, it has the major benefit of offering a 7.6-inch display, compared to the 6.8-inch that’s offered by the S24 Ultra.

The other main difference between the two devices is the weight. The S24 Ultra weighs 233 grams, despite having a titanium build. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 253 grams, and it takes a while to get used to the weight and form factor.

The S24 also offers IP68 ingress protection, meaning that it’s water and dust-resistant. In contrast, the Fold 5 is only IPX8 water resistant, and dust can still get in the device, potentially between the hinge mechanism. While the likelihood of this happening is slow, it doesn’t have a certificate, meaning that it’s not recommended to be used on the beach and other places where you could come across sand and other small particles.

Pocketnow / Adam Z. Lein

The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution. The Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover, and 7.6-inch main display, both featuring the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. Both screens support 120Hz refresh rate, but only the main panel supports the S Pen. The S24 offers up to 2600 nits of peak brightness, offering better HDR features and excellent viewing while outside. The Fold 5 also offers perfect viewing angles, although the brightness doesn’t peak at such high levels.

The S24 Ultra also benefits from Corning’s latest tempered glass, the Gorilla Glass Armor. The Fold 5 only sports Gorilla Glass Victus on the back and cover display, and the main screen is still using the UTG cover that’s made of plastic and glass materials, and it’s prone to scratches due to the soft material.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Camera

Close

The camera is an area where the Galaxy S24 Ultra outweighs the Galaxy Z Fold 5, especially if you’re a fan of photography and videography. The new S24 Ultra offers lots of new AI-powered features that let you edit your photos on a whole new level, and there are new capabilities included too, thanks to the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The phone can take 8K at up to 30fps, and 4K at up to 120fps.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical sensor, and another 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical sensor.

If you often find yourself taking photos and you want the best overall experience, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely take better photos. Samsung has made several major advancements on the S24 Ultra, and while the Fold 5 takes decent pictures overall that are competitive, it’s behind the likes of the latest smartphones. That said, we’ll have to get our hands on the S24 Ultra to test it, so stay tuned to Pocketnow.com and our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Battery

Source: Pocketnow

The Galaxy S24 Ultra retained its 5,000 mAh battery capacity, and even the same 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging features. The phone can go from 0-65% charge in 30 minutes, and it’s relatively slow, when compared against the likes of OnePlus, OPPO, and HONOR.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 still comes with a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging features. The phone can go from 0-50% in 30 minutes, and it’s on the slow side, once again, when compared against the likes of most Chinese manufacturers.

Fortunately, both devices are well optimized, and while we don’t know the real-life results for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we expect the phone to perform well, similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra from last year. It has a more efficient chip, and we expect the device to last a day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which should you buy?

The question you should ask yourself is, what do you plan on using your smartphone for. If you lean towards the productivity side of things and want to play games on the large display, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely offer a better user experience thanks to the massive foldable display.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 1TB of storage, and a quad camera setup. The phone comes with Galaxy AI, bringing new advanced features to the table. $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge. $1800 at Samsung $1500 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy

However, if you want a smartphone that’s smaller in your pocket, easier to manage with one hand, and excels at everything – and you don’t mind spending premium prices, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the phone for you. It’ll continue receiving OS and security updates for 7 years, it has the new Galaxy AI features, and while we’re awaiting for the camera results, on paper, it’ll likely be one of the best camera smartphones this year.

If you’re looking for the perfect all-in-one in a similar form factor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the way to go. However, suppose you’re a fan of foldable devices, or you want to give the Fold 5 a try. In that case, it’ll likely offer a similarly excellent experience, for as long as you’re aware of a few drawbacks, such as the larger and thicker form factor, not having a dedicated S Pen slot. The camera is not as good as its $1,300 counterpart, but it is still very competitive and great in most cases.