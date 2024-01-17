Samsung has recently announced the newest iteration of its fantastic Galaxy S series, which includes three very sexy-looking smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. These devices arrive with the latest tech and the best features you can get in a Galaxy phone, without the foldable capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series, but the best part is that they are more affordable than ever, as you can now get yours for as low as $250.

Samsung

Samsung’s smartphone deals deliver some of the best savings every time the chaebol launches new devices. Deals start with the base model, going for as low as $250 with an eligible trade-in that will get you up to $550 in instant savings. This will get you a new and unlocked device with a free storage upgrade, meaning that you can get your hands on your new device with 256GB storage space. The same applies to the Galaxy S24 Plus, now selling for $450 with up to $750 off. Finally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra gets the best savings with up to $750 in trade-in savings, meaning you can take one home for $550.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 is the latest compact flagship from the brand. It ships with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a reliable triple camera setup, and plenty of useful AI features, including a magic photo editor, Circle to Search, and more. $799 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Samsung Galaxy S24+ ships with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a reliable triple camera setup that can capture moments. It also packages several AI features, including a generative AI-based photo editor and other useful implementations. $999 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 1TB of storage, and a quad camera setup. The phone comes with Galaxy AI, bringing new advanced features to the table. $1300 at Samsung

Amazon

Amazon’s latest Samsung Galaxy S24 savings arrive with a free Amazon.com eGift Card, which starts at $50 with the base model. The Galaxy S24 Plus will get you $150, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get you a $200 Amazon.com eGift Card. Just remember to add the promo code for each device before you check out. And the best part is that you also get a free storage upgrade with your pre-order.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s savings come with several options to save. For instance, you get $120 off the higher-end models, while the vanilla variant comes with just $60 in instant savings. The second step to save big bucks comes with an eligible trade-in, as you can get up to $600 savings on the base model and $750 savings on the Plus and Ultra variants. You also get $50, $100, and $150 gift cards with your purchase.