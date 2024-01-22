The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with many changes, from the brand-new Gorilla Glass Armor on the front to the AI features powered by the processing prowess of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and other partners. But for many users, the bundled camera hardware is of primary interest.

Here, we will dive into the details to see what hardware changes are packed into the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera system and how it's different for 2024.

Improved nighttime photography and stabilization on the 200MP camera

Source: Pocketnow

While it's rare for manufacturers to introduce significant changes to the main camera every year, it isn't that uncommon to see minor tweaks to improve imaging quality. On the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the primary 200MP wide camera falls into this bucket.

For its 2024 flagship, Samsung has upped the pixel size to 1.4 μm from 0.6 μm; this facilitates better low-light photography as the 200MP sensor can now capture even more light, reducing noise and improving imaging performance. Another improvement to this camera is blur reduction due to a wider optical image stabilization system and enhanced hand-shake compensation algorithms.

A 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Samsung's Ultra smartphone has been one of the few rare devices to feature two distinct telephoto cameras. No, it isn't like Apple's image-crop marketed as a secondary telephoto camera. It's two cameras with different optical zoom levels. This year, Samsung has changed the 10MP sensor with 10x optical zoom to a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom.

For those who appreciated the long-range capabilities of the 10x optical zoom camera, this may seem like a downgrade, but when you consider the bigger picture, the shift does make sense. The 50MP camera will likely provide clearer and more detailed images, and the 5x range appears more usable in day-to-day scenarios.

A 5x optically zoomed shot with more megapixels will look better than the 5x digital zoom shot that the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera system would have produced. We will put this new sensor through its paces during our review process, so come back and find out how it fares.

The camera hardware that didn't change

Before we round out our look into the camera hardware, it's only natural we inform you of what didn't change. The second telephoto camera remains identical on the rear camera system, maintaining its 3x optical zoom and 10MP sensor, and so does the 12MP ultra-wide. For the front camera, it's another year running with no fascinating changes, as we see a 12MP sensor.

Galaxy AI for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and other software improvements

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Suppose you've kept up with our early reports on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra; you're aware a major selling point for these devices is the introduction of Galaxy AI and its integration into the imaging experience with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, rather the entire Galaxy S24 series.

Galaxy AI is said to be useful for remastering or recomposing an image by moving around subjects. However, the other key features to note regarding still photos are Edit Suggestion and Generative Edit.

The former will create suggestions that will help colors pop in our images and tweak them to a visually appealing result, while the latter will come in handy if you ever want to fill in background or foreground details after readjusting an image.

Samsung is even applying AI to videos, introducing a few called Instant Slow-mo. With this feature, users can generate additional frames for any video file on the device and convert them into slowed-down footage from the standard 30 or 60 frames-per-second clips.

Lastly, to allow users to create more and better from this new device, Samsung is introducing integrations that will allow social media apps to harness all the camera features available on the device, even allowing them to capture HDR images and share them directly to a platform of choice.