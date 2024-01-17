Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has arrived, bringing features like upgraded hardware and plenty of AI capabilities. While the phones have a similar design, there's a new flat display on the S24 Ultra, which also benefits from Corning Gorilla Armor protection and a titanium build. The series is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (or Exynos 2400 in certain regions) for top-of-the-line performance and AI capabilities, making it a notable upgrade from last year.

As for pricing, Samsung has kept the prices for the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the mid-tier Galaxy S24+ the same as last year, starting at $799 and $999, respectively. However, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra now starts at $1,299, which is $100 more than its predecessor. To make the purchase attractive for new customers, Samsung and carriers like AT&T are running trade-in programs, offering discounts in exchange for old smartphones. Below, you'll find the trade-in values for various devices from Apple, Google, and even Samsung's older models.

AT&T

AT&T has an incredible offer for the Galaxy S24 series. If you trade in any previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone, regardless of its condition, you can get the Galaxy S24 or S24+ for free. And for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, they'll give you a $1000 discount on your purchase.

Plus, if you pre-order before January 30, they'll double your storage, giving you the higher storage option at the price of the lower one, absolutely free. You can explore the trade-in deals for the S24 series on AT&T's website here: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Verizon

Verizon also has an exciting offer for the Galaxy S24 series, and they've taken it up a notch. When you trade in any previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone, no matter its condition, you can get the Galaxy S24 or S24+ for free. And if you opt for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, they'll slash $1000 off the price. Just like AT&T, Verizon is also doubling the storage.

However, they go a step further by offering a free Galaxy Watch or Tablet when you purchase one with Verizon, by providing $349.99 (for Galaxy Watch) or $549.99 (for Tab S9 FE) in promotional credits over 36 months. You can check out these trade-in deals for the S24 series on Verizon's website here: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Old Samsung Galaxy Trade-in value

Now that we've covered the carrier deals, let's shift our focus to what trade-in values Samsung is providing for older smartphones on its online store. Below, you'll find out what you can expect in return for a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra:

The following trade-in prices at the time of writing. Save or bookmark this page to see updated values. The trade-in values apply to devices marked in “Good condition”.

Model

For S24 Ultra

For S24 and S24+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

$750

$550

Galaxy Z Fold 5

$750

$550

Galaxy S22 Ultra

$650

$450

Galaxy S23+

$650

$550

Galaxy Z Flip 4

$600

$350

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

$600

$200

Galaxy Z Flip 5

$600

$550

Galaxy S22+

$550

$450

Galaxy S23

$550

$550

Galaxy S21 Ultra

$550

$200

Galaxy S22

$450

$450

Galaxy Z Fold 3

$450

$350

Galaxy Z Flip

$450

$200

Galaxy S21+

$400

$200

Galaxy Note 9

$400

$200

Galaxy Note 8

$400

$200

Galaxy Note 10

$400

$200

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

$400

$200

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

$400

$200

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

$400

$200

Galaxy Note 10+

$400

$200

Galaxy Note 20 5G

$400

$200

Galaxy Z Fold 2

$400

$200

Galaxy Z Fold

$300

$200

Galaxy S20+

$200

$200

Galaxy S20 FE

$200

$200

Galaxy S9

$200

$200

Galaxy S9+

$200

$200

Galaxy S10 Lite

$200

$200

Galaxy Z Flip 3

$200

$200

Galaxy S10

$200

$200

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

$200

$200

Galaxy S10+

$200

$200

Galaxy S10 5G

$200

$200

Galaxy S10e

$200

$200

Galaxy S21 5G

$200

$200

Galaxy S20

$200

$200

Galaxy A32 5G

$100

$200

Galaxy A20

$100

$200

Galaxy A21

$100

$200

Galaxy A11

$100

$200

Galaxy S8+

$100

$100

Galaxy A71

$100

$200

Galaxy A53 5G

$100

$200

Galaxy A23

$100

$200

Galaxy A13 5G

$100

$200

Galaxy A54 5G

$100

$200

For its own devices, Samsung is offering up to $750 off on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and $550 for the Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus. The highest trade-in values are reserved for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Z Fold 5, both offering $750 off. Even for older devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Flip 4, which are two years old at this point, you can still receive between $650 and $600 in discounts. It's worth noting that Samsung is still providing reasonable trade-in value for much older devices too; for example, the five-year-old Galaxy S8+ can still get you up to $200 off.

Apple iPhone Trade-in value

Model

For S24 Ultra

For S24 and S24+

iPhone 15 Pro

$750

$550

iPhone 15 Pro Max

$750

$550

iPhone 14 Pro Max

$550

$550

iPhone 15

$550

$500

iPhone 13 Pro Max

$500

$200

iPhone 14 Pro

$500

$500

iPhone 13 Pro

$400

$200

iPhone 14

$400

$400

iPhone 14 Plus

$400

$400

iPhone 12 Pro Max

$400

$200

iPhone 13

$350

$200

iPhone 13 Mini

$300

$200

iPhone 11 Pro Max

$300

$200

iPhone 12 Pro

$300

$200

iPhone 11 Pro

$250

$200

iPhone 11

$200

$200

iPhone 12

$200

$200

iPhone 12 Mini

$200

$200

When it comes to Apple iPhones, Samsung has some attractive trade-in deals. You can get up to $750 off on the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even for the two-year-old iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can still receive a discount of up to $550. If you decide to trade in an iPhone 13, Samsung will offer up to $350 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's worth noting that even the five-year-old iPhone 11 can still fetch you a $200 discount, which is great to see.

Google Pixel Trade-in value

Model

For S24 Ultra

For S24 and S24+

Pixel Fold

$600

$550

Pixel 7 Pro

$450

$350

Pixel 7

$300

$200

Pixel 6

$200

$200

Pixel 6 Pro

$200

$200

Pixel 6a

$200

$200

Pixel 7a

$200

$200

Pixel 5

$100

$200

Pixel 4

$100

$200

Pixel 4a

$100

$200

Pixel 5a

$100

$200

Pixel 4 XL

$100

$200

Smartphones made by other manufacturers

If you own a smartphone from brands other than Samsung, Google, or Apple, Samsung is offering a fixed trade-in value of $100. So, whether you have the latest OnePlus or Motorola device, you'll receive $100 in trade-in credit.

