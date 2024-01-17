The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has arrived, bringing features like upgraded hardware and plenty of AI capabilities. While the phones have a similar design, there's a new flat display on the S24 Ultra, which also benefits from Corning Gorilla Armor protection and a titanium build. The series is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (or Exynos 2400 in certain regions) for top-of-the-line performance and AI capabilities, making it a notable upgrade from last year.

As for pricing, Samsung has kept the prices for the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the mid-tier Galaxy S24+ the same as last year, starting at $799 and $999, respectively. However, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra now starts at $1,299, which is $100 more than its predecessor. To make the purchase attractive for new customers, Samsung and carriers like AT&T are running trade-in programs, offering discounts in exchange for old smartphones. Below, you'll find the trade-in values for various devices from Apple, Google, and even Samsung's older models.

Carrier Deals

AT&T

AT&T has an incredible offer for the Galaxy S24 series. If you trade in any previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone, regardless of its condition, you can get the Galaxy S24 or S24+ for free. And for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, they'll give you a $1000 discount on your purchase.

Plus, if you pre-order before January 30, they'll double your storage, giving you the higher storage option at the price of the lower one, absolutely free. You can explore the trade-in deals for the S24 series on AT&T's website here: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Verizon

Verizon also has an exciting offer for the Galaxy S24 series, and they've taken it up a notch. When you trade in any previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone, no matter its condition, you can get the Galaxy S24 or S24+ for free. And if you opt for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, they'll slash $1000 off the price. Just like AT&T, Verizon is also doubling the storage.

However, they go a step further by offering a free Galaxy Watch or Tablet when you purchase one with Verizon, by providing $349.99 (for Galaxy Watch) or $549.99 (for Tab S9 FE) in promotional credits over 36 months. You can check out these trade-in deals for the S24 series on Verizon's website here: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Old Samsung Galaxy Trade-in value

Now that we've covered the carrier deals, let's shift our focus to what trade-in values Samsung is providing for older smartphones on its online store. Below, you'll find out what you can expect in return for a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra:

The following trade-in prices at the time of writing. Save or bookmark this page to see updated values. The trade-in values apply to devices marked in “Good condition”.

Model For S24 Ultra For S24 and S24+ Galaxy S23 Ultra $750 $550 Galaxy Z Fold 5 $750 $550 Galaxy S22 Ultra $650 $450 Galaxy S23+ $650 $550 Galaxy Z Flip 4 $600 $350 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $600 $200 Galaxy Z Flip 5 $600 $550 Galaxy S22+ $550 $450 Galaxy S23 $550 $550 Galaxy S21 Ultra $550 $200 Galaxy S22 $450 $450 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $450 $350 Galaxy Z Flip $450 $200 Galaxy S21+ $400 $200 Galaxy Note 9 $400 $200 Galaxy Note 8 $400 $200 Galaxy Note 10 $400 $200 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $400 $200 Galaxy Note 10 Lite $400 $200 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G $400 $200 Galaxy Note 10+ $400 $200 Galaxy Note 20 5G $400 $200 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $400 $200 Galaxy Z Fold $300 $200 Galaxy S20+ $200 $200 Galaxy S20 FE $200 $200 Galaxy S9 $200 $200 Galaxy S9+ $200 $200 Galaxy S10 Lite $200 $200 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $200 $200 Galaxy S10 $200 $200 Galaxy S21 FE 5G $200 $200 Galaxy S10+ $200 $200 Galaxy S10 5G $200 $200 Galaxy S10e $200 $200 Galaxy S21 5G $200 $200 Galaxy S20 $200 $200 Galaxy A32 5G $100 $200 Galaxy A20 $100 $200 Galaxy A21 $100 $200 Galaxy A11 $100 $200 Galaxy S8+ $100 $100 Galaxy A71 $100 $200 Galaxy A53 5G $100 $200 Galaxy A23 $100 $200 Galaxy A13 5G $100 $200 Galaxy A54 5G $100 $200

For its own devices, Samsung is offering up to $750 off on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and $550 for the Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus. The highest trade-in values are reserved for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Z Fold 5, both offering $750 off. Even for older devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Flip 4, which are two years old at this point, you can still receive between $650 and $600 in discounts. It's worth noting that Samsung is still providing reasonable trade-in value for much older devices too; for example, the five-year-old Galaxy S8+ can still get you up to $200 off.

Apple iPhone Trade-in value

Model For S24 Ultra For S24 and S24+ iPhone 15 Pro $750 $550 iPhone 15 Pro Max $750 $550 iPhone 14 Pro Max $550 $550 iPhone 15 $550 $500 iPhone 13 Pro Max $500 $200 iPhone 14 Pro $500 $500 iPhone 13 Pro $400 $200 iPhone 14 $400 $400 iPhone 14 Plus $400 $400 iPhone 12 Pro Max $400 $200 iPhone 13 $350 $200 iPhone 13 Mini $300 $200 iPhone 11 Pro Max $300 $200 iPhone 12 Pro $300 $200 iPhone 11 Pro $250 $200 iPhone 11 $200 $200 iPhone 12 $200 $200 iPhone 12 Mini $200 $200

When it comes to Apple iPhones, Samsung has some attractive trade-in deals. You can get up to $750 off on the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even for the two-year-old iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can still receive a discount of up to $550. If you decide to trade in an iPhone 13, Samsung will offer up to $350 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's worth noting that even the five-year-old iPhone 11 can still fetch you a $200 discount, which is great to see.

Google Pixel Trade-in value

Model For S24 Ultra For S24 and S24+ Pixel Fold $600 $550 Pixel 7 Pro $450 $350 Pixel 7 $300 $200 Pixel 6 $200 $200 Pixel 6 Pro $200 $200 Pixel 6a $200 $200 Pixel 7a $200 $200 Pixel 5 $100 $200 Pixel 4 $100 $200 Pixel 4a $100 $200 Pixel 5a $100 $200 Pixel 4 XL $100 $200

Smartphones made by other manufacturers

If you own a smartphone from brands other than Samsung, Google, or Apple, Samsung is offering a fixed trade-in value of $100. So, whether you have the latest OnePlus or Motorola device, you'll receive $100 in trade-in credit.