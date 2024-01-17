Quick Links
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has arrived, bringing features like upgraded hardware and plenty of AI capabilities. While the phones have a similar design, there's a new flat display on the S24 Ultra, which also benefits from Corning Gorilla Armor protection and a titanium build. The series is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (or Exynos 2400 in certain regions) for top-of-the-line performance and AI capabilities, making it a notable upgrade from last year.
As for pricing, Samsung has kept the prices for the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the mid-tier Galaxy S24+ the same as last year, starting at $799 and $999, respectively. However, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra now starts at $1,299, which is $100 more than its predecessor. To make the purchase attractive for new customers, Samsung and carriers like AT&T are running trade-in programs, offering discounts in exchange for old smartphones. Below, you'll find the trade-in values for various devices from Apple, Google, and even Samsung's older models.
Carrier Deals
AT&T
AT&T has an incredible offer for the Galaxy S24 series. If you trade in any previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone, regardless of its condition, you can get the Galaxy S24 or S24+ for free. And for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, they'll give you a $1000 discount on your purchase.
Plus, if you pre-order before January 30, they'll double your storage, giving you the higher storage option at the price of the lower one, absolutely free. You can explore the trade-in deals for the S24 series on AT&T's website here: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Verizon
Verizon also has an exciting offer for the Galaxy S24 series, and they've taken it up a notch. When you trade in any previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone, no matter its condition, you can get the Galaxy S24 or S24+ for free. And if you opt for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, they'll slash $1000 off the price. Just like AT&T, Verizon is also doubling the storage.
However, they go a step further by offering a free Galaxy Watch or Tablet when you purchase one with Verizon, by providing $349.99 (for Galaxy Watch) or $549.99 (for Tab S9 FE) in promotional credits over 36 months. You can check out these trade-in deals for the S24 series on Verizon's website here: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Old Samsung Galaxy Trade-in value
Now that we've covered the carrier deals, let's shift our focus to what trade-in values Samsung is providing for older smartphones on its online store. Below, you'll find out what you can expect in return for a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra:
The following trade-in prices at the time of writing. Save or bookmark this page to see updated values. The trade-in values apply to devices marked in “Good condition”.
|
Model
|
For S24 Ultra
|
For S24 and S24+
|
Galaxy S23 Ultra
|
$750
|
$550
|
Galaxy Z Fold 5
|
$750
|
$550
|
Galaxy S22 Ultra
|
$650
|
$450
|
Galaxy S23+
|
$650
|
$550
|
Galaxy Z Flip 4
|
$600
|
$350
|
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|
$600
|
$200
|
Galaxy Z Flip 5
|
$600
|
$550
|
Galaxy S22+
|
$550
|
$450
|
Galaxy S23
|
$550
|
$550
|
Galaxy S21 Ultra
|
$550
|
$200
|
Galaxy S22
|
$450
|
$450
|
Galaxy Z Fold 3
|
$450
|
$350
|
Galaxy Z Flip
|
$450
|
$200
|
Galaxy S21+
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy Note 9
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy Note 8
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy Note 10
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy Note 10+
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy Note 20 5G
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy Z Fold 2
|
$400
|
$200
|
Galaxy Z Fold
|
$300
|
$200
|
Galaxy S20+
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S20 FE
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S9
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S9+
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S10 Lite
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy Z Flip 3
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S10
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S10+
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S10 5G
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S10e
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S21 5G
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy S20
|
$200
|
$200
|
Galaxy A32 5G
|
$100
|
$200
|
Galaxy A20
|
$100
|
$200
|
Galaxy A21
|
$100
|
$200
|
Galaxy A11
|
$100
|
$200
|
Galaxy S8+
|
$100
|
$100
|
Galaxy A71
|
$100
|
$200
|
Galaxy A53 5G
|
$100
|
$200
|
Galaxy A23
|
$100
|
$200
|
Galaxy A13 5G
|
$100
|
$200
|
Galaxy A54 5G
|
$100
|
$200
For its own devices, Samsung is offering up to $750 off on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and $550 for the Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus. The highest trade-in values are reserved for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Z Fold 5, both offering $750 off. Even for older devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Flip 4, which are two years old at this point, you can still receive between $650 and $600 in discounts. It's worth noting that Samsung is still providing reasonable trade-in value for much older devices too; for example, the five-year-old Galaxy S8+ can still get you up to $200 off.
Apple iPhone Trade-in value
|
Model
|
For S24 Ultra
|
For S24 and S24+
|
iPhone 15 Pro
|
$750
|
$550
|
iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
$750
|
$550
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
$550
|
$550
|
iPhone 15
|
$550
|
$500
|
iPhone 13 Pro Max
|
$500
|
$200
|
iPhone 14 Pro
|
$500
|
$500
|
iPhone 13 Pro
|
$400
|
$200
|
iPhone 14
|
$400
|
$400
|
iPhone 14 Plus
|
$400
|
$400
|
iPhone 12 Pro Max
|
$400
|
$200
|
iPhone 13
|
$350
|
$200
|
iPhone 13 Mini
|
$300
|
$200
|
iPhone 11 Pro Max
|
$300
|
$200
|
iPhone 12 Pro
|
$300
|
$200
|
iPhone 11 Pro
|
$250
|
$200
|
iPhone 11
|
$200
|
$200
|
iPhone 12
|
$200
|
$200
|
iPhone 12 Mini
|
$200
|
$200
When it comes to Apple iPhones, Samsung has some attractive trade-in deals. You can get up to $750 off on the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even for the two-year-old iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can still receive a discount of up to $550. If you decide to trade in an iPhone 13, Samsung will offer up to $350 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's worth noting that even the five-year-old iPhone 11 can still fetch you a $200 discount, which is great to see.
Google Pixel Trade-in value
|
Model
|
For S24 Ultra
|
For S24 and S24+
|
Pixel Fold
|
$600
|
$550
|
Pixel 7 Pro
|
$450
|
$350
|
Pixel 7
|
$300
|
$200
|
Pixel 6
|
$200
|
$200
|
Pixel 6 Pro
|
$200
|
$200
|
Pixel 6a
|
$200
|
$200
|
Pixel 7a
|
$200
|
$200
|
Pixel 5
|
$100
|
$200
|
Pixel 4
|
$100
|
$200
|
Pixel 4a
|
$100
|
$200
|
Pixel 5a
|
$100
|
$200
|
Pixel 4 XL
|
$100
|
$200
Smartphones made by other manufacturers
If you own a smartphone from brands other than Samsung, Google, or Apple, Samsung is offering a fixed trade-in value of $100. So, whether you have the latest OnePlus or Motorola device, you'll receive $100 in trade-in credit.
-
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24 is the latest compact flagship from the brand. It ships with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a reliable triple camera setup, and plenty of useful AI features, including a magic photo editor, Circle to Search, and more.
-
Samsung Galaxy S24+
Samsung Galaxy S24+ ships with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a reliable triple camera setup that can capture moments. It also packages several AI features, including a generative AI-based photo editor and other useful implementations.
-
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 1TB of storage, and a quad camera setup. The phone comes with Galaxy AI, bringing new advanced features to the table.