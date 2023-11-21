Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 series back in February, 2023. The new devices came equipped with the latest Snapdragon chips, new cameras, and a near-identical design to the Galaxy S22 series. And while there were very few changes on the outside, the devices offered significant performance improvements and new features, making them some of the best phones, and the best android devices throughout 2023.

Now that we’re nearing the end of 2023, it’s time that we take a closer look at what’s expected to arrive in the next few months. And with Samsung being rumored to schedule the release of the devices sooner, we thought it was a great time to see some of the rumors and set some expectations.

Price & Availability

The Galaxy S24 series will consist of the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to The Elec, Samsung is expected to hold the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event on January 17th in San Jose. Pre-orders are rumored to start after the event, with shipments expected to arrive between January 26-30. The new Galaxy S24 series are expected to become available shortly after that. Samsung was previously expected to launch the new devices sometime in February, and there’s a chance the report might not be accurate, so take it with a pinch of salt.

That said, Samsung has been slowly releasing each and every iteration sooner than expected, so the move wouldn’t be all that surprising. When it comes to price, the new flagships are rumored to launch at similar prices as their predecessors, at $800, $1,000, and $1,200 for the base Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra devices.

Galaxy S24 Series: Specifications

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are rumored to launch with the new Samsung-made Exynos 2400 chip in some regions, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally via (Sparrow News & GSMArena). The devices will have 12GB of RAM, and if we had to guess, they’ll start at the same storage configratiuon as the Galaxy S23 series; 128GB for the standard S24, and 256GB for the S24+ and S24 Ultra.

When it comes to software, all models will run One UI 6.1, based on Android 14. We’re also expecting to see new generative AI features, and several improvements that enhance the user experience and different workflows. Some of the new generative AI features will include AI Live Translate Call, which will enable real-time translation while on a phone call. All of this will be done on-device.

Design

Close

Besides the similarly-sized displays, the Galaxy S24 series are rumored to come with a near-identical design to their predecessors, the Galaxy S23 series. However, Samsung will reportedly gain inspiration from Apple and equip the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a titanium design. This could allow the massive phone to be lighter with the same or better level of rigidity, enabling the phone to be more comfortable and easier to hold. The standard and plus models might, however, still come with the same aluminium frame and glass sandwich we’re used to seeing on flagship devices.

The phones will have small bezels, flat sides with slight curves, and the same overall shape as the Galaxy S23 series. The differences will be minimal at best, according to the rumors, but as always, we could see new color options to spice up the look of the next-generation smartphones.

Display

Like previous Galaxy flagships, Samsung is rumored to launch three devices; the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The smallest will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch FHD display, with the S24+ featuring a 6.7-inch QHD panel, and the S24 Ultra sporting a 6.8-inch QHD display. The news means that Samsung will ever so slightly increase the display panels on the standard and plus models. It’s not sure how Samsung managed to achieve this, but there’s a possibility the company managed to shrink the bezels enough to fit the larger displays.

Like before, we’re expecting an LTPO panel for the Ultra, while the standard and plus models might only receive variable refresh rate in a lower range. We could see various improvements for the display panels, potentially enabling higher brightness levels, and more color-accurate displays.

Camera

Close

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly retain the same 200MP sensor as the Galaxy S23 Ultra from last year. However, Samsung is expected to make some software enhancements to improve the overall quality of photos and videos. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s ISP will also likely offer major improvements, enhancing the quality of recorded footage, and adding better stability and tracking features. Moreover, the Ultra could arrive with a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, enabling up to 10x optical, and 150x digital zoom.

Other rumors claim the S24 Ultra will pack the same sensors as the S23 Ultra, a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x and another 10MP telephoto with 10x periscope lens.

As for the rest of the lineup, the S24 and S24+ will reportedly feature the same 50MP main sensor from the S23 series. It’s unclear whether the other sensors will receive an improvement, if any, but we’re expecting various software tweaks to improve the performance in more challenging lighting conditions.

Battery

The Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 4,000 mAh battery, the S24+, a 4,900 mAh cell, and the S24 Ultra, a 5,000 mAh battery. This means the the standard flagship could receive a 100mAh bump, while the plus model could get an extra 200mAh added, further improving the battery life. The capacity is expected to remain the same in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Despite our calling for big brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google to adopt faster-charging technologies, Samsung is rumored to support the same 45W wired charging standard for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s unclear if Samsung managed to up the speeds to be more competitive, and only time will tell. The standard Galaxy S24 and S24+ is expected to remain at the now-slow rate, limited to 25W. It’ll be interesting to see whether Samsung managed to increase these speeds, as full-charge still requires longer times than similar devices from competing brands.