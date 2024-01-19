The Samsung Galaxy S24 series brings quite a few exciting software changes that revolve around Artificial Intelligence, and this addition makes these devices quite interesting. But if you're planning on buying one, it makes sense to be aware of how they're dealing with smartphone basics, like SIM functionality. Does the Galaxy S24 series go all eSIM like the iPhone or does it feature a physical SIM slot?

The short answer here is that the Galaxy S24 series will feature a physical SIM slot. And if you intend to use two numbers at once, you can do so via the available eSIM. So, if your purchase decision was hedging on the phone supporting a physical SIM, rest assured that it does.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 series support using multiple eSIMs?

If you're someone who is ready to ditch the physical aspect of network connectivity, it looks like Samsung is making some strides here too, as the Galaxy S24 series is said to support storing up to 20 eSIM profiles on the device at one time, and as per reports from X (formerly Twitter) user, Mishaal Rahman, you will even be able to use two eSIM profiles at once. This makes the Galaxy S24 series only the second set of Android phones after Google's Pixel 8 series to support this feature.

However, how support for this feature will pan out is still up in the air, as we could not find documentation from Samsung about it. Stay tuned for future updates to this post to learn more.