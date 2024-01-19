The Samsung Galaxy S24 series brings quite a few exciting software changes that revolve around Artificial Intelligence, and this addition makes these devices quite interesting. But if you're planning on buying one, it makes sense to be aware of how they're dealing with smartphone basics, like SIM functionality. Does the Galaxy S24 series go all eSIM like the iPhone or does it feature a physical SIM slot?
The short answer here is that the Galaxy S24 series will feature a physical SIM slot. And if you intend to use two numbers at once, you can do so via the available eSIM. So, if your purchase decision was hedging on the phone supporting a physical SIM, rest assured that it does.
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24 is the latest compact flagship from the brand. It ships with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a reliable triple camera setup, and plenty of useful AI features, including a magic photo editor, Circle to Search, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S24+$1000 $1120 Save $120
Samsung Galaxy S24+ ships with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a reliable triple camera setup that can capture moments. It also packages several AI features, including a generative AI-based photo editor and other useful implementations.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 1TB of storage, and a quad camera setup. The phone comes with Galaxy AI, bringing new advanced features to the table.
Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 series support using multiple eSIMs?
If you're someone who is ready to ditch the physical aspect of network connectivity, it looks like Samsung is making some strides here too, as the Galaxy S24 series is said to support storing up to 20 eSIM profiles on the device at one time, and as per reports from X (formerly Twitter) user, Mishaal Rahman, you will even be able to use two eSIM profiles at once. This makes the Galaxy S24 series only the second set of Android phones after Google's Pixel 8 series to support this feature.
However, how support for this feature will pan out is still up in the air, as we could not find documentation from Samsung about it. Stay tuned for future updates to this post to learn more.
The official Samsung Support UAE website has documentation that states the devices support storing up to 20 eSIM profiles, although this number may change based on the size occupied by one profile. It's possible that some features could also change based on your geographic region.