Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 series of devices consists of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra. All three new devices are available with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, however, some countries will receive Samsung’s new Exynos 2400 SoC. In this post, we take a deeper dive, explaining some of the differences between the two chipsets, the models that’ll receive the Exynos and Snapdragon chips, and tell you where each variant will be available.

Which countries are getting the Snapdragon and Exynos models of the Galaxy S24 series?

Source: Pocketnow

It looks like the rumors were true, and users are getting two different chips in most regions. But what are those regions? We’ve combined them into two small sections, as detailed down below:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Australia. Outside the US, regions like Europe, the UK, India, and other countries will receive the Samsung Exynos 2400 variant.

and will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Australia. Outside the US, regions like Europe, the UK, India, and other countries will receive the Samsung Exynos 2400 variant. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy internationally, in all regions.

What are the differences between Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets?

Samsung has a close partnership with Qualcomm that allows the two companies to collaborate together. Thanks to this close partnership, Samsung is able to create its own unique deals, which often include marketing certain premium chipsets and modifying them.

The “Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy” chip uses the same structure, process, and technologies as the standard chip without the “for Galaxy” branding. However, some small differences ensure the Galaxy variant gets a small boost.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip has a faster Cortex-X4 core clocked at up to 3.4GHz. The standard non-Galaxy chip has clock speeds up to 3.3GHz, and it’s fair to say that this won’t make a significant performance difference between the two chips, but it does mean it could receive slightly higher scores on some benchmarks.

What are the differences between Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and Samsung Exynos 2400?

Source: Pocketnow

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the new Exynos 2400 are both built on the 4nm process. However, Qualcomm’s chip is built on TSMC’s N4P node, whereas the Samsung Exynos 2400 is built on the 4nm LPP+ process by Samsung Semiconductor (via GSMArena). In terms of specifications, the two chips are very close on paper, and the differences are yet to be seen in real practice.

Regarding the cores and technologies, it’s important to note that both chips use the same core for all prime, big, mid, and small cores. Qualcomm uses 1x prime Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.3GHz, one 3x big Cortex-A720 clocked at 3.2GHz, 2x mid Cortex-A720 clocked at 3.0GHz, and 2x efficiency Cortex-A510 clocked at 2.3GHz. The Samsung Exynos 2400 uses 1x prime Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.2GHz, one 2x big Cortex-A720 clocked at 2.9GHz, 3x mid Cortex-A720 clocked at 2.6GHz, and 4x efficiency Cortex-A510 clocked at 2.0GHz.

Samsung has lower clock speeds on all cores and sports two extra efficiency cores that could offer better efficiency, and we’re yet to see how this will affect performance. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is known to be efficient and offer excellent performance, so it’ll be interesting to see the two side-by-side.