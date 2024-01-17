This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

On January 17th, at its Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung introduced to us the latest additions to its flagship Galaxy S series — the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the Ultra headlines the lineup with its host of hardware changes, a lot of exciting things are being made available across the entire series due to software improvements and AI integrations.

Here, we will dive into the details of the middle sibling among the three, the Galaxy S24+, focusing on the hardware and software experience it has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is available for pre-order starting January 17th at 1 PM ET. In-store availability and deliveries will begin two weeks later, i.e., January 31st.

It's available in seven colors, with four available across all major retailers and three exclusive to Samsung's official website. We've detailed these in the list below; if you want to learn more about these colors' look and feel, don't miss out on our Samsung Galaxy S24 series colors guide.

Onyx Black

Cobalt Violet

Amber Yellow

Marble Gray

Sapphire Blue (Samsung.com exclusive)

Jade Green (Samsung.com exclusive)

Sandstone Orange (Samsung.com exclusive)

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Exynos 2400 (some regions) Display 6.7-inch, QHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz variable refresh rate RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,900 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System One UI 6.1 (based on Android 14) Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches Colors Onyx Black, Cobalt Purple, Marble Gray, Amber Yellow, Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange Weight 197 grams Security Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Main Camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS (wide) Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV (ultra-wide) Telephoto 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Design

Source: Pocketnow

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ stays mostly true to the design language assumed by its predecessor, only changing it slightly, as it's now less rounded on the mid-frame and has a flatter display, akin to the iPhone.

But to give you a lay of the land, the device features a glass-sandwich build—glass on the front and back and an aluminum mid-frame. You'll find the standard volume buttons on the right-hand side with the power button positioned below them, whereas the left remains clear of any obstructions. The top is home to noise-canceling microphones, while the bottom edge houses the USB-C port, speaker grille, and microphone.

For protection against environmental elements, Samsung has acquired an IP68 certification for the Galaxy S24+.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Display

Source: Pocketnow

Delving into details about the display, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ shares more parallels to the Galaxy S24 Ultra than it does with its smaller sibling, the Galaxy S24.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel on this device has a QHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz. It also has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

For protection, we again have glass developed by Corning, which promises resilience against scratches and cracks from falls.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Performance & Battery

When it comes to performance and battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ is bound to impress once again as it arrives with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with some added punch for Galaxy devices — monikered Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy — and a 4,900 mAh battery.

Some geographical regions will feature the Exynos 2400 instead of the processor from Qualcomm.

But to give you a laydown of the processing power the North American version will offer, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy comes with peak CPU speeds of 3.4 GHz. While it's only a marginal bump over the stock version, it will give the Galaxy S24+ an advantage in certain edge use cases. Qualcomm also claims to provide a bump in performance for AI workflows with this partnership.

Coming to the battery, the Galaxy S24+ features a larger cell this time around, increasing capacity by 200 mAh for a total of 4,900 mAh. The predecessor didn't struggle with endurance, and we expect a similar story to unfold this year, at least when it comes to the Snapdragon version of the device. For the Exynos unit, we will keep our eyes out.

While Samsung upgraded the cell capacity, charging specs remain unchanged for 2024. The Galaxy 24+ supports 45W wired charging, which will power the phone to 65% in 30 minutes, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging for devices supporting the Qi standard.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Camera

Source: Pocketnow

As has been the case for most of this piece, we can again draw parallels between the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S23+ regarding camera hardware. For another year, Samsung is shipping a triple-camera system headlined by a 50MP wide shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. And on the front is the 12MP camera that's all too familiar.

We've detailed more information about the camera hardware in the table below. Still, it's clear that the improvements for this generation are arriving in the form of software improvements, i.e., changes that Samsung has made to its imaging pipeline and the processing updates brought by the new processor. We'll put this device through its paces during our testing, so stick around for our review to learn more about its advantages and quirks.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: How things are shaping up!

2024 is shaping to be a year of iterative upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy S24+, at least regarding hardware. If you look past these changes, you'll see something to be excited about in the form of AI inclusions that aim to boost user convenience and the capabilities of the smartphone.

Galaxy Unpacked was a nice view into what's coming, and we can't wait to learn more about these devices and what they can do in the coming days.